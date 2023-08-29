Vet who claims George Santos conned him: ‘I want him in trouble’

(NewsNation) — A Navy veteran who claims Rep. George Santos stole $3,000 intended to go toward veterinary care for his dying dog says he hopes the embattled congressman is “dragged away in handcuffs.”

Richard Osthoff, who was honorably discharged from the Navy in 2002, has accused Santos of setting up a GoFundMe account for his dog Sapphire in 2016 but never handing over the money.

Osthoff said a vet tech told him about Anthony Devolder and his pet charity Friends of Pets United. Santos has used the Devolder name for years. As Osthoff waited to receive the money for Sapphire’s surgery to remove a tumor, she had to be put down.

In a recent interview with NewsNation host Dan Abrams, Santos denied the allegations, saying: “It didn’t happen.”

Santos also insisted he doesn’t know Osthoff: “I’ve never met him. He said it on air, he’s never met me. I’ve never spoken to him. He insists he has. I don’t even know this man’s number.”

Osthoff said that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“He knows he spoke to me. I have all the receipts, all of the text messages, everything, to prove it. I even talked to him about two months ago and he answered the phone for me. He knows who I am,” Osthoff said Tuesday evening. “He’s gaslighting me and he’s gaslighting the American public.”

Santos asked why, if he had stolen money from Osthoff, the veteran didn’t seek legal recourse.

Osthoff said he tried to seek legal recourse and spoke to police without success.

“Nobody knew who he was because ‘Anthony Devolder’ didn’t have any bills that he was paying. He didn’t have a lease. He didn’t have rent. ‘Anthony Devolder’ was a name he used when he was conning people and it was convenient for him, so the police couldn’t find him,” Osthoff said.

He continued: “I was homeless. They told me if I really wanted to press it, I could hire myself a private eye. I couldn’t afford that. There was no way, so I just let it go.”

Years later, Osthoff said he was shocked to see Santos on the news as a candidate for Congress.

“I was devastated that my country would allow somebody that can ruin a veteran’s heart and allow a dog to suffer before she died … I’m shocked that somebody that has no heart was able to con that many people to vote for him,” Osthoff said.

Now, Santos is facing a 13-count indictment on allegations he diverted campaign funds for personal use. Osthoff hopes the charges against him stick.

“The way he’s treated me, the way he spoke to me on the phone and then that interview last week with Dan, I want him in trouble now,” Osthoff said. “I’m going to be at every one of his court appearances up in central Islip until he’s dragged away in handcuffs by the federal marshals.”

Santos has pleaded not guilty to accusations of duping donors, stealing from his campaign, lying to Congress about being a millionaire and cheating to collect unemployment benefits.

Osthoff is also now considering taking legal action against Santos and says he has provided the FBI with records of his communications with the congressman.

NewsNation digital content producer Tyler Wornell contributed to this report.