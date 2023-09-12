Virginia lawmakers propose bill to prevent government shutdowns

(NewsNation) — As Congress barrels toward a possible government shutdown, Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine and Rep. Don Beyer reintroduced legislation that would prevent government shutdowns.

The government’s fiscal year ends Sept. 30, and Congress must agree on a budget and funding for each of the 12 major federal agencies. If the body of government fails to do so, the whole system shuts down until an agreement is met.

A bill passed in 1981, called the “Antideficiency Act,” adds to the urgency. It states that government agencies cannot spend any money without an agreement, including paying employees.

However, despite the legislation, the government has shut down over 20 times.

The “End Shutdowns Act” would prevent federal agencies from shutting down. It would do this by automatically funding federal agencies when the new fiscal year begins on Oct. 1, Government Executive reported.

“Government shutdowns are destructive for the federal workforce and the country, no good can come from them, and Congress should not allow them to happen,” Beyer said. “Intentionally shuttering the government of the most powerful country on earth is foolish, weakening and embarrassing America on the world stage.”

A government shutdown impacts a number of federal services, and its effects can be felt in many public and private sectors.

Kaine said he was reintroducing the bill to prevent shutdowns because politicians have continued to use or threaten them as a negotiation tactic.