Virginia Thomas to interview with Jan. 6 panel

Members of the House Jan. 6 committee return from a break during a hearing on Thursday, July 21, 2022 to focus on former President Trump’s actions during the insurrection.

(NewsNation) — Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, agreed to be interviewed by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots.

The panel wants to interview Thomas to know more about her role in trying to help former President Donald Trump.

Her attorney, Mark Paoletta, told The Associated Press, that Thomas is “eager to answer the committee’s questions to clear up any misconceptions about her work relating to the 2020 election.”

The conservative activist has said that she went to the pro-Trump rally the morning of Jan. 6 but left before rioters went to the Capitol. In the days following the 2020 election, Thomas reportedly emailed two Arizona lawmakers, urging them to select a “clean slate of Electors” and to “stand strong in the face of political and media pressure.”

The agreement from Thomas to interview with the committee comes as the panel tries to conclude their work on the insurrection by the end of the year and produce a report with their findings. On Wednesday, the committee announced that it will hold a hearing Sept. 28.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.