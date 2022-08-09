Vittert on FBI executing search warrant at Mar-a-Largo

(NewsNation) — The FBI executed a search warrant Monday at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, which sources confirmed to NewsNation was related to an investigation into whether Trump mishandled presidential records.

The significance of a search warrant issued on a former president’s home is unlike anything the nation has ever seen before.

NewsNation’s Leland Vittert called it “unprecedented in American jurisprudence,” on “Morning in America.”

“Obviously, President Trump is not the first former president or high-profile figure to have issues after he left office,” Vittert said. “There has always been a sense of an incredibly high bar to launch an investigation into a former president, and then to go through what would be the political ramifications of charging a former president of the United States.”

The focus of the investigation was not immediately clear.