Vittert: Pelosi wants term limits for everyone but herself

(NewsNation) — In today’s edition of rules for thee but not for me, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., argued Sunday there should be Supreme Court term limits.

“There certainly should be term limits. It’s shameful how Justice Thomas and Justice Alito have been so cavalier about their violations of what would be expected of a justice of the Supreme Court,” Pelosi said on MSNBC. “Here we have a body chosen for life, never have to run for office, nominated, confirmed, for life, with no accountability for their ethics behavior.”

Pelosi made the comments to former Biden press secretary Jen Psaki on her MSNBC show. She was talking about Justices Alito and Thomas, who have been under fire lately for private donors giving them really fancy trips.

Term limits, Pelosi said, would help hold Supreme Court justices accountable.

But it got us thinking about who she is. The 83-year-old lawmaker represents another group that is often criticized for lack of term limits. She is among the oldest 10 members in either chamber of Congress.

This past spring when judicial confirmations were on hold because the now-90-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein was being treated for shingles, Pelosi didn’t want term limits. She shut down calls for Feinstein’s resignation and called it sexism.

“She (Feinstein) deserves that respect to get well and be back on duty,” Pelosi said at the time. “It’s interesting to me. I don’t know what political agendas are at work that are going after Sen. Feinstein in that way. I’ve never seen them go after a man who was sick in the Senate that way.”

You can decide for yourself what you think of Feinstein’s physical and mental capabilities.

It’s noteworthy that just a couple of weeks into her return to Capitol Hill, she apparently forgot she missed nearly two months of work and votes. She was asked about her absence by a gaggle of reporters. Here are some of her responses:

“No, I haven’t been gone.”

“I haven’t been gone. I’ve been working.”

“I’ve been here. I’ve been voting.”

For the record, Feinstein wasn’t there. But it makes sense, Pelosi wants term limits for everybody but Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi’s own three and a half decades in Congress continue to pay huge dividends. Why would she want to leave?

Very questionable stock purchases and sales by Pelosi and her husband continue to earn the couple millions and millions, sometimes tens of millions a year.

To be fair, term limits for thee and not for me isn’t really a partisan issue. Both sides say they want term limits and Democratic and Republican party leaders refuse to bring them up for a vote. It happens every Congress.

Term limits, especially for Congress, require a constitutional amendment.

Enter Francis Rooney. The longtime businessman and two-term member of Congress found a way around the constitutional amendment to give voters what they want.

He proposed term limits of another kind: After 12 years in the House or Senate, your pay drops to $1 per year.

ABout 80% of Americans say they want term limits. Rooney offered to give the customer what they wanted. Leaders on both sides of the aisle made sure his bill went absolutely nowhere.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author, and not of NewsNation.