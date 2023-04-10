Ramaswamy: More ‘America First’ than Trump

(NewsNation) — During his presidency, Donald Trump vowed to put America first. Vivek Ramaswamy believes he can do that even better.

The 37-year-old entrepreneur has launched a bid for the White House in 2024, hoping to break through with both Republican and independent voters.

“I think we are hungry for national unity, for a revival of those shared ideals that set America into motion 250 years ago, and I’m running for president to revive those ideals,” the GOP candidate said Monday on “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.” “I think we can deliver it with the policy agenda that I’m advancing and even to the people who voted for Trump. What I’m saying is I’m actually gonna take that ‘America First’ agenda further (than) Trump ever did but to bring a broader swath of independents along with us.”

Ramasamy announced his candidacy in February, railing against what he called a “woke agenda” in a Wall Street Journal op-ed.

Other Republicans who have announced their candidacies include former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, businessman Perry Johnson and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who said Trump should drop out of the race because of the indictment against him.

Ramaswamy disagrees.

“I believe in letting the voters of this country decide who gets to lead the country. That will result in greater trust in the system, and I say that as somebody who’s running against Donald Trump,” he said. “It would be much more convenient for me if Donald Trump were not in this race, but I think we will build greater trust in this process and greater trust in our electoral system if every candidate is allowed to run who wishes to run, including Donald Trump without elite interference, without prosecutorial interference.”

Ramaswamy recently launched a six-figure advertising blitz in Iowa and New Hampshire, becoming the second candidate to do so behind Johnson.

He’s likely to face an uphill battle in his bid for the party’s nomination. Trump has already announced his third run for the White House, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is widely expectedly to enter the race.

Calling DeSantis a “fine governor,” Ramaswamy said his potential primary opponent wouldn’t be the right fit for the country.

“Right now in the White House, we don’t need a follower. We need a leader,” Ramaswamy said. “Ron DeSantis … political stunts are his specialty. He will do something so long as it trends on Twitter without actually solving the alleged problems.”

Other potential candidates who have not yet announced include former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, who has said he plans to decide by this summer.

The Hill contributed to this report.