Voters’ motivations come into focus ahead of midterms

(NewsNation) — With midterm elections a little over two months away, voters’ motivations are beginning to come into focus.

A new poll by NewsNation and Decision Desk HQ found 94% of Americans are very or somewhat concerned with inflation, while a majority approve of the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s home in Florida.

The Hill Editor-in-Chief Bob Cusack joined “NewsNation Rush Hour” on Thursday to break down the poll results and what they could signal for the upcoming fall election.