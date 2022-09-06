Voters weigh options in Massachusetts primary elections

A voter fills out a ballot, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in the Massachusetts primary election at a polling place, in Attleboro, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

(NewsNation) — Republicans in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts are deciding Tuesday which Republican they believe has the greatest chance of keeping the governor’s office in the hands of the GOP.

Chris Doughty and Geoff Diehl are facing off in hopes of replacing incumbent Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, who has chosen not to seek a third term in office.

Diehl, a favorite among state Republican Party delegates, is the Trump-backed candidate in the gubernatorial race. His ties to the former president date back to at least 2016, when he was the Massachusetts co-chair for Trump’s presidential campaign. Trump ended up losing the Commonwealth by almost 30 percentage points in his two campaigns.

Diehl has said he didn’t think the 2020 presidential election was a “stolen election,” but said the election was rigged. Meanwhile, Doughty, a businessman, believes President Joe Biden was legitimately elected.

According to reports, Diehl has opposed certain COVID-19 protocols and welcomed the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Doughty claims to be “pro-life” but accepts the state Supreme Court’s decision that recognizes a right to abortion in Massachusetts.

While he says he has supported some of Trump’s policies, Doughty says he wants to bring more attention to struggles people in Massachusetts are facing, such as the cost of living there.

The Democratic candidate, Attorney General Maura Healey, ran unopposed in the primary. If she wins the seat in November, Healey would become the first woman and first openly gay person to be the governor of Massachusetts.

The position of secretary of the commonwealth is also undergoing a primary.

Tanisha Sullivan, president of the Boston branch of the NAACP and a lawyer, is the Democratic candidate for the position. Sullivan is facing incumbent Democratic Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin.

If elected, Sullivan would be the first Black person to serve in that position in Massachusetts. Either Sullivan or Galvin will face Republican Rayla Campbell in November.

Two Democrats are fighting for the state’s top law enforcement office: State attorney general.

Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell is running for the spot. She is challenging workers’ rights attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan in the Democratic primary.

If elected, Campbell would be the first Black woman to hold the office in Massachusetts. The winner of the Democratic primary will face Republican Jay McMahon, a trial attorney.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.