(NewsNation) — Vice President Kamala Harris received criticism online this week after mistakenly touting the United States’ alliance with “the Republic of North Korea” during a trip to the Demilitarized Zone, which separates the two Koreas.

In a video that has since gone viral, Harris emphasized the “very important relationship” between the U.S. and “the republic of North Korea.”

Conservative critics were quick to draw attention to the mistake.

“@KamalaHarris — I know these things can be difficult, but our alliance is with South Korea, not North Korea,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee) tweeted.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) sarcastically called the gaffe “confidence inspiring” and said it was part of a “banner week” of mistakes from President Joe Biden and Harris.

In a video clip online, Harris can be heard praising the strong alliance between the United States and “the Republic of North Korea.”

The United States shares a very important relationship — which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea — and it is an alliance that is strong and enduring. Vice President Kamala Harris

It’s clear the vice president misspoke when calling North Korea an ally of the United States. Later in her remarks, she criticized the regime and underscored the United States’ support for the Republic of Korea, also known as South Korea.

“I cannot state enough that the commitment of the United States to the defense of the Republic of Korea is ironclad,” she said.

Harris went on to say:

“In the South, we see a thriving democracy. In the North, we see a brutal dictatorship, rampant human rights violations and an unlawful weapons program that threatens peace and stability.”

The United States and North Korea, also known as the Democratic People’s Republic of North Korea, do not have diplomatic relations.