(NewsNation) — Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock is pulling slightly ahead of GOP candidate Herschel Walker in the latest polling, but the former football star is getting backup from Republicans in Washington with just days until the Georgia Senate debate.

Florida Sen. Rick Scott and Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton joined the “Huddle for Herschel” rally in West Georgia this afternoon.

Scott is the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee — the organization that fundraises for Senate candidates.

Top GOP senators have been heading down to Georgia because the race could be key for Republicans’ hopes of taking back the Senate from Democratic control.

The Republican establishment is standing behind Walker just one week after an allegation surfaced in a news report that Walker paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion.

It’s an accusation Walker strongly denies, refuting the claims by saying it’s a smear campaign led by Democrats.

“So right now you can see what they’re doing. They’ll do whatever it takes, will say whatever they have to say because they want this seat right here. But I don’t think they know that they woke up a bear. Hey, I’m not just a dog. Now I’m a bear,” Walker said at the rally.

Meanwhile, Democrats are honing in on the abortion issue ahead of the debate, even producing a new ad promoting Warnock that features Walker’s son, who was outspoken in the days following the allegation, calling his father a liar when he denied the report.

A new Emerson College Polling survey — taken just after the report came out — shows Warnock with a two-point lead over Walker.

Since August, Warnock’s support has increased 4 points and Walkers decreased by 2 points, but the race is still razor thin — 48% to 46% — and still within the margin of error.

That gap could shrink — or grow — depending on Friday’s debate. It could also be the only time both candidates will be on stage before Election Day.

NewsNation is exclusively broadcasting live national candidate debates in battleground states, including the Georgia Senate candidate’s debate on Friday and the Oct. 25 debate between Pennsylvania Senate candidates Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz.

“Debate Night in America” will feature news and analysis from NewsNation’s team of experienced journalists.