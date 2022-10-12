WaPo: Employee tells FBI Trump directed moving of boxes

(NewsNation) — An employee of Donald Trump told the FBI the former president himself directed the staff member to move boxes of documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate after federal investigators filed a subpoena requesting all classified materials in Trump’s possession be turned over, according to the Washington Post.

Reporting by both the Washington Post and CNN indicates the FBI is in possession of Mar-a-Lago surveillance footage that shows the employee moving the boxes. Both CNN and the Washington Post cited anonymous sources for their information.

The existence of surveillance footage and the claim by the staff member that Trump himself directed the moving of boxes could further bolster federal authorities investigation into Trump, in which the government contends Trump knowingly withheld classified materials at Mar-a-Lago.

On Aug. 8, the FBI searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, where it found boxes of classified materials Trump employees had previously claimed did not exist.

The Department of Justice obtained a search warrant for the property and in an affidavit said it believed Trump could have been committing obstruction of justice and violating the Espionage Act with his keeping of the documents.

Trump and the federal government are now locked in an ongoing court battle over the documents and the search of Mar-a-Lago. A special master has been appointed in the case to oversee the handling of the documents.