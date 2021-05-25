War of words erupts between Senator Rand Paul and celebrities over Paul’s vaccine decision

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul called out “c-list celebrities” and Twitter for not shutting down “inciteful language.”

Recently the senator announced his decision to not take a coronavirus vaccine. Some criticized that decision, noting that Rand Paul is a licensed physician.

Paul explained he believes experts should have to prove the vaccine is better than the antibodies developed from being infected.

Late night host Stephen Colbert mocked the decision on his show this week.

“They don’t have to prove that seatbelts are better than accidents or that wearing a parachute is better than hitting the earth at terminal velocity or that having hot spikes driven in your ears is better than listening to Rand Paul,” said Colbert.

Paul responded on Fox News to the criticism saying vaccine should go to those in need in India first.

“In India, there’s not enough vaccines. Do you think we should be debating whether people in India should be getting the vaccine who have already had the disease? That could save millions of lives and that’s the idea that I have that you should vaccinate first those who have not had the disease, and let the people who’ve had the disease count on their natural immunity”, said Paul. “Nobody wants to get infected. This should not be a political issue.”

Meanwhile, The Kentucky senator took Twitter to task for not shutting down what he calls ‘inciteful language.’

In a statement to Politico he wrote: “As a repeated target of violence, It is reprehensible that Twitter allows c-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family, just this weekend Richard Marx called for violence against me and now we receive this powder filled letter.”

That suspicious package arrived at his home Monday with a drawing of Paul in a cast and with crutches. It was a reference to the 2017 assault by his neighbor which broke several of Paul’s ribs. The FBI is investigating the package.

Pop singer Marx had tweeted Sunday, “I’ll say it again: if I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume.”

The tweet has since been deleted. Some users enjoyed the joke while others were put off.

One person tweeted, “@kurtmaahs hate on him, but celebrating assault is not cool. Just call him out on his bs.”