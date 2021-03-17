Washington Post issues correction on Trump call with Georgia election investigator

ATLANTA (NewsNation Now) — In January, a phone call between former President Donald Trump and a lead Georgia election investigator was released.

The Washington Post said Tuesday they misquoted Trump’s comments on the call. They reported that Trump pressed the investigator to “find the fraud” and said it would make the investigator a national hero.

A recording of the call made public two months later revealed that Trump did not say either and instead said that if the investigator looked into Fulton County the investigator would “find things that are gonna be unbelievable.” Trump also told the investigator: “When the right answer comes out, you’ll be praised.”

A recording can be found here.

President Joe Biden won the state by more than 12,000 votes, turning the state blue for the first time in nearly 30 years.

Georgia authorities are still investigating Trump for possible election interference.