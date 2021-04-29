Watch: House Minority Leader McCarthy on bipartisanship, investigation into Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Ahead of President Joe Biden’s first speech before Congress Wednesday, House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said he’s hoping to hear more calls for bipartisanship from the president.

Then-candidate Biden ran on a platform of unity, but Republicans have complained since the beginning of his administration that has not been the case. They point specifically to his economic-friendly agenda.

“We all think about the New Deal about how large that was and how much that increased America’s debt. Well, this is five-times larger than the New Deal — without even giving us a budget yet,” McCarthy told NewsNation.

McCarthy has repeatedly called for any investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol to include unrelated incidents of “political” violence directed toward police and lawmakers.

“Because Good Friday, you had officer Williams Evans killed a politically-motivated individual … just less than a month ago. And you don’t want to look at that? We’ve had members in this body shot. You don’t want to look at any of that?” questioned McCarthy.

Speaking of former President Donald Trump, McCarthy said he would support him if he was the nominee but reiterated, 2024 is a long time from now.

“If the president is the nominee, I’ll support him, but I’m looking to make sure we win the House and I haven’t heard the president say he’s running,” McCarthy said.

Watch Joe Khalil’s full interview with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in the player above.