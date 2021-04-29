WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Joe Biden addressed a joint session of Congress on Wednesday in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol.

Just about all eyes were on the president who addressed a variety of topics during his address, including the American Families Plan, COVID-19 vaccination distribution, stimulus checks, food, rental assistance and more.

While Biden’s speech was interrupted by standing ovations and loud applause throughout the entirety of the address, Sen. Ted Cruz seemed a little less enthusiastic.

The Texas senator appeared to be sleeping during Biden’s address.

Video footage shows the senator with his eyes closed then briefly opening his eyes, before dosing off again.

Cruz slept while Biden briefly addressed the migrant crisis at the border.

You can watch the full address below: