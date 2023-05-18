‘Weaponization’ of FBI, federal gov. hearing heated, but little revealed

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The House select subcommittee investigating the “weaponization of the federal government” held a hearing Thursday to discuss the results of the report from Special Counsel John Durham and alleged FBI wrongdoing.

The panel, chaired by U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, head testimony from whom they describe as “FBI whistleblowers” to examine alleged abuses seen at the agency, as well as how the FBI may have retaliated against them.

“If they’re (unspecified FBI agents) not politically correct, or not in line with what they (the FBI) think should be the political position or the proper position: you’re the target,” Jordan said.

Thursday’s testimony included details from FBI special agent Garret O’Boyle and Steve Friend, a former FBI special agent. Both sat for interviews with the weaponization subcommittee earlier this year.

One of the agents said that the FBI departed from standard procedures and put a heavy focus on investigating cases involving the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol.

The other agent told lawmakers FBI leadership instructed him to target anti-abortion supporters while focusing on the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Both also claimed FBI leadership told them to inflate statistics dealing with domestic violent extremism.

House Democrats continue to hit back against these claims, accusing the special agents of embracing conspiracy theories. They’ve also said none of the witnesses that testified on Thursday have provided any evidence of wrongdoing at the FBI.

“So here we are, on Police Week, watching House Republicans jump to lay the foundation to defund law enforcement. This is defund the police on steroids,” said Stacey Plaskett, a non-voting delegate to the House from the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The so-called weaponization meeting comes after Special Counsel Durham released a 300-page report that accused the FBI of rushing to investigate former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign based on what he calls raw, unanalyzed and uncorroborated intelligence.

Durham’s report also accused the agency of ignoring information that went against a narrative showing a relationship between Trump and Russia.