An activist holds a sign thanking US President Joe Biden for cancelling student debt, during a rally in front of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 25, 2022. – Biden announced on August 24, 2022, that most US university graduates still trying to pay off student loans will get $10,000 of relief to address a decades-old headache of massive educational debt across the country. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The White House shot back Thursday at Republican lawmakers critical of President Joe Biden’s student debt forgiveness with a series of tweets pointing out loans they had forgiven via the Paycheck Protection Program.

The decision to cancel up to $10,000 of student loan debt for those who earn less than $125,000 a year didn’t sit well with many Republican lawmakers — many of whom had thousands of dollars in Small Business Association loans forgiven through the PPP.

“Asking plumbers and carpenters to pay off the loans of Wall Street advisors and lawyers isn’t just unfair. It’s also bad policy,” tweeted Republican Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly.

A tweet from the White House said “Congressman Mike Kelly had $987,237 in PPP loans forgiven.”

According to the Associated Press, Four car dealerships owned by Kelly received $600,000 to $1.4 million. Mike Kelly Automotive Group, Mike Kelly Automotive LP and Mike Kelly Hyundai and Kelly Chevrolet-Cadillac, all near Pittsburgh, received the money. A spokesman for Kelly said he wasn’t part of the loan application and isn’t involved in the operations of the dealerships, in accordance with ethics rules.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a far-right representative from Georgia, also drew the White House’s attention after criticizing the student debt forgiveness during an appearance on Newsmax, where she called Biden’s action “totally unfair.”

“Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven,” the White House said Thursday on Twitter.

According to ProPublica reporting that tracks PPP loans, Taylor Commercial, Inc. — a construction company owned by Taylor Greene — had a loan amount of $182,300. Including interest, a total of $183,504 was forgiven.

Taylor Greene’s website says that she and her husband bought her family’s construction business before she was elected, according to an earlier report from Business Insider.

However, the White House’s clapback could be interpreted by some as misleading.

PPP loans were backed by the U.S. Small Business Association to help businesses keep their workforce employed during the COVID-19 pandemic and designed to be forgiven if used properly.

According to the SBA, “First Draw PPP loans made to eligible borrowers qualify for full loan forgiveness if during the 8- to 24-week covered period following loan disbursement:”

Employee and compensation levels are maintained

The loan proceeds are spent on payroll costs and other eligible expenses

At least 60% of the proceeds are spent on payroll costs.

Second draw loans were made eligible under the following conditions, according to the SBA:

Employee and compensation levels are maintained in the same manner as required for the First Draw PPP loan

The loan proceeds are spent on payroll costs and other eligible expenses

At least 60% of the proceeds are spent on payroll costs

The Associated Press contributed to this report.