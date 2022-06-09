What are you wondering about tonight’s Capitol riot hearings?

The face of President Donald Trump appears on large screens as supporters participate in a rally in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. Members of the House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 will hold their first prime time hearing Thursday, June 9, 2022, to share what they have uncovered. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

(NewsNation) — The White House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold the first series of hearings laying out its initial findings starting Thursday night, a highly anticipated look at the evidence the panel has gathered over its 11-month investigation.

NewsNation will have special coverage hosted by Leland Vittert and Marni Hughes beginning at 8/7Central and the hearing will be streamed live online.

What do you think will be the revelations unveiled during the hearings? What do you think will be the fallout? Do you have questions? Tell us in the form below:

By submitting an entry, you are giving us permission to contact you and use your entry across Nexstar properties.