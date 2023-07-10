White House cocaine: Secret Service Congressional briefing to be held Thursday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NewsNation) — More than a week after cocaine was found in the West Wing of the White House, the House Oversight Committee led by Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., is expected to receive a briefing from the Secret Service on its investigation Thursday morning, NewsNation has learned.

The July 2 discovery of a white, powdery substance by an officer during a routine White House sweep prompted a brief evacuation of the premises. Subsequent testing confirmed that it was cocaine, said Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi.

As of Monday, the Secret Service’s investigation is still open and active, a person familiar with the matter told NewsNation. There is no definitive timeframe as to when it could conclude, the person said.

As the investigation enters its second week, a lot of unanswered questions remain. Republicans in Washington are asking why it’s taking so long to find the suspect in a building hosting scores of surveillance cameras. The bag was found in a foyer of the West Wing basement, which also includes the Situation Room. White House officials noted the Situation Room is currently under construction and has not been used in months.

“To say that they don’t know who it is at this point, I think it’s very ridiculous and if they don’t, then we ought to be replacing some people in the Secret Service,” said House Oversight Committee member Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., Friday.

The West Wing is a highly traveled area within the White House, housing the Oval Office, Cabinet Room, Roosevelt Room, and other working areas for presidential aides. Staff members are able to roam through these areas and can bring escorted guests on tours at night and on the weekend.

“The Biden White House is supposed to be one of the most secure locations in the world,” Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., wrote on Twitter on Monday. “It’s been more than a week since a bag of cocaine was found there and the culprit remains at Large. Something is not right.”

President Joe Biden has embarked on a four-day swing through Europe, having met Monday with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles III.