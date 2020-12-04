White House communications director Alyssa Farah resigns

White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah speaks to reporters in front of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC on October 8, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — White House communications director Alyssa Farah resigned from her role Thursday.

“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to serve in the Trump Administration,” Farah said in a statement via Twitter.

Farah served for more than three years under the Trump Administration, first as Press Secretary under Vice President Mike Pence, then as Press Secretary for The Department of Defense, and most recently as White House Communications Director.

In her statement, Farah highlighted the administration initiatives she took part in and said she was “honored to have worked with the entire team on Operation Warp Speed who helped usher in a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine in record time that will save countless thousands of lives.”

Her announcement comes exactly one month after Election Day.