White House Correspondents’ dinner returns amid COVID concerns

(NewsNation) — Capitol Hill’s night of glitz and glamor is back.

The White House Correspondents’ Association dinner returns this weekend for the first time in three years after two straight COVID-19 cancellations.

Usually it’s the time of year where the country’s most recognizable politicians, journalists and celebrities grab their bowties, high heels (and, this year, vaccination cards) ahead of what organizers are hoping will be a return to normal.

The annual event has been held since the 1920s.

Organizers say it’s meant to celebrate the First Amendment and bridge the gap between press and president, but it’s perhaps it’s best known as a free-for-all for anyone and everyone to roast the commander in chief.

Notable moments over the years include George W. Bush’s body double in 2006 and Bill Clinton’s final farewell in 2000, complete with a short film showing the president as a lonely lame duck.

But the presidents get their turn too, taking aim at the press corps that covers them.

Headlining the guest list this year is “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah. But the one guest everyone hopes misses the party is COVID-19.

A different D.C. event — the Gridiron Dinner earlier this month — was linked to more than 70 positive COVID-19 cases, despite proof of vaccination required at the door.

Guests at this weekend’s correspondent dinner will not only need their vaccine card but also a same-day negative rapid test.

But Saturday night’s dinner is just one event in a jam-packed weekend of crowded parties and health experts fear the dinner could devolve into another super-spreader event.

Despite Dr. Anthony Fauci declaring this week we are out of the pandemic phase, the country’s leading infectious disease expert pulled out of this year’s dinner as cases climbed. Even Biden is planning to leave before dinner out of an abundance of caution.

Vice President Kamala Harris is a also quarantining at home after testing positive earlier this week.

But organizers are hoping even a brief appearance from the commander in chief will usher in a return to business as usual after Former President Donald Trump boycotted the event for the duration of his term. Biden will become the first sitting president to attend the dinner since 2016.