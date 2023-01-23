White House struggles with Biden document defense

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The White House was forced to play defense once again on Monday after the FBI discovered more classified documents from President Joe Biden’s time as vice president at his Delaware home over the weekend.

Biden is now facing criticism from all corners of the political world, including from some Democrats. In an interview with CNN, Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin conceded Biden has lost the “high ground” in his ability to criticize former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents.

Other Democrats have also called Biden’s handling of documents “irresponsible,” but commended him for cooperating with the U.S. Department of Justice.

But Republicans on Capitol Hill are calling for more information from the White House.

U.S. Rep. James Comer, R.-Tenn. — who is leading one of two House investigations into Biden’s handling of classified documents — said any premise the president has spent time at needs to be searched.

“Given the White House’s lack of transparency regarding President Biden’s residential visitor logs, the Committee seeks information from the Secret Service regarding who had access to his home since serving as Vice President,” a letter from Comer read in part.

The 13-hour search on Friday revealed six more documents with classified markings inside his home in Wilmington, Delaware. That discovery marked the fifth disclosure of classified documents tied to Biden. The level of classification is still unknown.

The White House said they voluntarily allowed the “thorough and consensual FBI search,” where agents collected materials from Bidens’ time in the Senate and vice presidency.

The Justice Department has yet to search Biden’s Rehoboth Beach home. His attorney said they have already searched the property and found nothing official or classified was found.

In a newly-revealed letter to the U.S. Secret Service, Comer again asked who had access to Biden’s home since serving as vice president. The Secret Service and White House have previously said no such visitor log exists.

The White House counsel’s office said it is reviewing recent requests from the Republican committee and will cooperate.