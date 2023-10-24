Flowers, food and fall: White House steeped in symbolism for state dinner

The table setting for the State Dinner on Wednesday with Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is seen in the State Dining Room during a media preview Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NewsNation) — At the fourth state dinner at the Biden White House, guests will be immersed with color upon arrival, and the menu will feature short ribs served on a rented ombré plate while facing a tablescape that resembles a field of flowers. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will roll out the red carpet for Australia’s Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, on Wednesday, offering pomp and circumstance to one of the United States’ closest allies.

Biden invited Albanese for an official state visit after abruptly canceling plans to travel to Australia in May because the U.S. was on the brink of defaulting on its debt.

Albanese’s itinerary will include a bilateral meeting with the president in the Oval Office and a joint press conference in the Rose Garden. But the main event will be Wednesday’s state dinner.

Most elements of the state dinner, largely planned by the East Wing, are meant to symbolically honor the relationship between the United States and Australia.

“Nurturing our partnerships and relationships with our allies is critically important, especially in tumultuous times like these,” Jill Biden said in her remarks during a media preview of the dinner.

“Food is comforting, reassuring and healing. And we hope this dinner provides a little of that as well,” she added.

First lady Jill Biden speaks during a media preview Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, ahead of Wednesday’s state dinner with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked Monday if there was any concern the celebration might come off as “tone-deaf” to some considering the suffering in Israel and Gaza as the conflict rages in the Middle East.

“We believe that there is no more important time than now to have this state visit with the Australians, and to demonstrate, of course, our strength and partnership and alliances,” Jean-Pierre said.

However, without directly referencing the Israel-Hamas war, the first lady announced on the eve of the dinner that she scrapped plans to have the new wave band The B-52s, known for their hit song “Love Shack,” perform at the state dinner after determining it would be discourteous.

“We are now in a time where so many are facing sorrow and pain, so we made a few adjustments to the entertainment portion of the evening,” Mrs. Biden said.

The B-52s will now attend the dinner as guests, and the president’s Marine Band and the Army and Air Force Strolling Strings will provide instrumental music throughout the evening instead.

The table setting for the state dinner on Wednesday with Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is seen in the State Dining Room during a media preview Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, at the White House in Washington. (Tanya Noury/NewsNation)

First lady Jill Biden previewed the menu and decor Tuesday — here is a peek inside the elaborate affair:

The guest list

Between 325 and 350 guests are set to attend Wednesday’s dinner, which will be held under tents on the South Lawn. The White House has remained tight-lipped about who will be present.

The menu

The first lady worked with a team of all-female chefs to develop the menu for the state dinner.

First course:

Farro & roasted beet salad

Popped sorghum, herb vinaigrette

Butternut squash soup

Smoked paprika, candied pumpkin seeds

Main course:

Sarsaparilla-braised short ribs

Sorghum-glazed young carrots

Brussel sprouts, celery root purée, carrot jus

Dessert:

Hazelnut & chocolate mousse cake

Créme fraîche ice cream

Wine:

Windracer chardonnay “Alexander Mountain” 2019

Sequel Syrah Columbia Valley 2019

Argyle extended tirage brut 2012

The décor

With shades of blue, purple and pink throughout the space, the décor showcases the traditions and cultures of the United States and Australia.

“The State Dinner design is inspired by the idea of our countries’ shared painted landscapes, celebrating the awe-inspiring beauty and vibrancy of the United States and Australia’s natural wonders and panoramas,” the White House said.

The china — which includes an ombré blue and brown plate to represent “where the Rocky Mountains meet the Blue Mountains” — is rented from New York.

The flowers

Floral arrangements at the dinner will make guests “feel as if they are sitting in a field of flowers.” Representing both the United States and Australia, every table will feature arrangements made of roses, delphinium, eucalyptus and dahlias that grow across both countries. Interspersed among them will be pears, pomegranates, apples and red and green grapes, common to both American and Australian tablescapes and meant to highlight the bounty of fall.

All flowers are sourced from organic farms around the United States.