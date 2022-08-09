Who are the key players in FBI search of Mar-a-Lago?

(NewsNation) — As questions swirl around Monday’s FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, here are the major players in the investigation of what sources say is about former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified records:

Attorney General Merrick Garland

He’s been President Biden’s top cop since he was confirmed by the Senate in March 2021. Former President Barack Obama nominated him to serve on the Supreme Court, but he never got a hearing in the Senate.

Just before assuming the role of attorney general, Garland served on the U.S. Court of Appeal for the D.C. Circuit, where he was once chief judge.

In recent weeks, Garland, who NewsNation sources said approved the FBI search, has made clear that the Justice Department would not shy away from investigating Trump if there was evidence of a crime.

“No person is above the law in this country,” Garland said recently. “I can’t say that any more clearly than that.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray

Wray has led the FBI since 2017, when Trump appointed him. His law enforcement background is in investigating white collar crime, combatting terrorism and cybercrime. He’s a registered Republican.

Trump piled praise on Wray after nominating him as FBI director.

“I believe that we will have a great FBI director,” Trump said in July 2017. “I think he’s doing really well, and we’re very proud of that choice. I think I’ve done a great service to the country by choosing him.”

The president later soured on Wray, largely for supporting inspector general findings that the bureau was justified in opening its investigation into contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Trump reportedly called Wray the worst member of his administration.