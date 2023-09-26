Here is who will keep working through a government shutdown

The sun rises through cloudy skies behind the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Congress faces a deadline to fund the government by the end of the month or risk a potentially devastating federal shutdown. There’s just 11 working days for Congress to act once the House resumes Tuesday. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

(NewsNation) — Congress is heading toward a government shutdown that could delay paychecks for millions of federal employees and suspend important services for Americans, but most federal employees will continue to work.

Roughly 65% of the federal civilian workforce would continue working through the shutdown with or without pay, based on agencies’ shutdown plans.

The Federal News Network analyzed the publicly available plans for “appropriation lapses” and found that of the 2.3 million person workforce, more than 1.5 million would be either “exempt” or “excepted” from shutdown furloughs.

“Exempt” employees are those in positions financed through funding other than annual appropriations. As a result, they are not impacted by a lapse in funding. Assuming a relatively brief shutdown, these employees would continue to work and be paid as usual.

Meanwhile, “excepted” employees are those paid through annual appropriations, but their agency has determined they must continue to work without pay. This includes positions needed to protect life and property and positions dictated to continue without pay by specific federal laws.

Nearly 60% of impacted federal workers are stationed in the Department of Defense, Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security.

Federal workers are stationed in all 50 states and have direct interaction with taxpayers — from Transportation Security Administration agents who operate security at airports to Postal Service workers who deliver mail.

Some federal offices will also have to close or face shortened hours during a shutdown.

Meanwhile, the president and members of Congress will continue to work and get paid. However, any members of their staff who are not deemed essential will be furloughed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.