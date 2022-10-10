Wife of former border agent running for Congress

(NewsNation) — Several wives of current and former U.S. Border Patrol agents are fed up with the situation and are stepping in.

Irene Armendariz-Jackson is the Republican candidate for the U.S. Congress District 16 in El Paso, Texas. She was born in El Paso, and her parents were naturalized U.S. citizens. She said she’s not anti-immigration but anti-illegal immigration.

“We need to know who’s coming in, what their intentions are — then, we want to make sure that they’re not a burden to our community or a danger to our families,” she explained.

Armendariz-Jackson is one of three women, including Cassy Garcia and Mayra Flores, who are running as Republicans for a congressional seat in a Texas border town.

Armendariz-Jackson said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s busing initiative isn’t helping or accomplishing anything because people in the sanctuary cities are complaining about asylum seekers walking in their neighborhoods. However, she said she supports Abbott’s decision, because, “They need to get a taste of what really is happening on the border.”

“There’s still a lot of border crisis deniers. And so for them to actually feel them right at their front steps is what we have been feeling and again, the hypocrisy needs to stop,” she said. “Our borders need to be secure because this endangers Americans, every policy should put Americans first. The safety of Americans whether you’re Hispanic or non-Hispanic should be the priority of this government. And it’s a total slap in the face for them to actually disregard the safety of Americans.”