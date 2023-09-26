Skip to content
NewsNation
Sign Up
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Go
Primary Menu
2024 Election
Crime
Border Report
Your Money
Idaho College Killings
Weather
Climate
Space
Top Stories
Test of FEMA emergency alert system planned for early October
Top Stories
What to do if you’re caught driving in hail
Top Stories
Hurricane Ian: One year later, resident still waits for relief
Video Icon
Video
Weakening Ophelia still poses a risk of coastal flooding and heavy rain in some parts of the US
Southern East Coast hit by flooding as Ophelia weakens to tropical depression and moves north
Tropical Storm Ophelia off the mid-Atlantic coast producing winds just below hurricane force
Shows
Morning In America
NewsNation Live
NewsNation Now
The Hill on NewsNation
Elizabeth Vargas Reports
On Balance with Leland Vittert
[CUOMO]
Dan Abrams Live
Banfield
NewsNation PRIME
🔴 NewsNation Live
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
More
Network
Your Morning
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Podcasts
Feedback
Advertise with Us
App
Channel Finder
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Go
Go
Go
Will GOP oust McCarthy as speaker?
GOP urges McCarthy to choose between a shutdown or a vote to oust him
Burchett hasn’t publicly supported McCarthy's oust but it’s “an option"
The deadline to fund the government is Saturday, Sept. 30
Taylor Delandro
Updated:
Sep 26, 2023 / 09:16 AM CDT
Trending on NewsNation
Murdaugh attorney ‘flabbergasted’ to hear court clerk’s comments
Video Icon
Video
Van der Sloot handled matters after Holloway vanished: Report
Video Icon
Video
New IRS ‘$600 rule’ means Swift ticket resellers will have to pay
Video Icon
Video
‘The Chosen Phenomenon’: A special behind-the-scenes look
Video Icon
Video
What's the difference between Coke Zero and Diet Coke?
Congress has a plan for UFO disclosure. Here’s what’s in it