Wisconsin voters head to polls in pivotal Supreme Court race

FILE – Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates Republican-backed Dan Kelly and Democratic-supported Janet Protasiewicz participate in a debate Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Madison, Wis. The winner of the high stakes contest between Kelly and Protasiewicz will determine majority control of the court headed into the 2024 presidential election. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File )

(NewsNation) — Wisconsin is electing a new state Supreme Court justice, and the election could have national implications.

The winner of the high-stakes contest between Republican-backed Dan Kelly and Democratic-supported Janet Protasiewicz will determine majority control of the court headed into the 2024 presidential election. The court came within one vote of overturning President Joe Biden’s narrow win in 2020, and both sides expect another close race in 2024.

Democrats are trying to flip control of the court, which has had a majority of conservative justices the past 15 years. That has allowed the court to uphold an array of Republican priorities, including banning absentee ballot drop boxes last year and affirming the 2011 law all-but ending collective bargaining for most public workers.

“The policy direction of Wisconsin is going to be determined in large part by this Supreme Court race,” said University of Wisconsin-Madison political science professor Barry Burden. “Everything from abortion to disputes over the 2024 presidential election are going to land in the lap of this court. And the winner will be the deciding justice on these issues.”

Abortion is the central issue of the race. Wisconsin’s abortion ban was written in 1849 and only includes a vague exception for the life of the mother. The Republican-controlled legislature has floated the idea of passing an updated law that adds exceptions for rape and incest. But the state’s Democratic governor has said he will veto any legislation that continues to ban abortion.

At the same time, the state’s Democratic attorney general filed a lawsuit saying the 1849 law was effectively overturned when the legislature passed additional laws regulating abortion during the Roe v. Wade years, a case which will eventually make its way to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

The election could also determine the future makeup of the Wisconsin legislature, which is currently majority Republican. Legal challenges to district maps that favor conservatives could emerge if the court moves to a liberal majority.

Wisconsin justices serve 10-year terms. The potential for a flip for the court has also led to heavy spending, including money from out of state. The amount will double, and likely triple or more, the previous high of $15.4 million spent on a state court race in Illinois in 2004.

Kelly was appointed to the state Supreme Court by then-Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican, in 2016. He served four years before being defeated in 2020 on the same ballot as the Democratic presidential primary. Kelly was endorsed by then-President Donald Trump that year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.