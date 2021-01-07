World leaders react as protesters breach U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol building and clashed with police on Wednesday prompting a lockdown. Former U.S. presidents and leaders from around the world reacted as the violent events unfolded at the Capitol building in D.C.
The siege forced Congress to abruptly stop deliberations to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. Many lawmakers were rushed from the building. One woman was shot and killed.
“Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress,” U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted. “The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.”
Nicola Sturgeon, the first minister of Scotland, tweeted that the “scenes from the Capitol are utterly horrifying.”
Micheál Martin, the Prime Minister of Ireland, tweeted that he was watching the developments in the U.S. “with great concern and dismay.”
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a tweet, he is “deeply disturbed and saddened by the attack on democracy in the United States.”
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a tweet, “the disdain for democratic institutions is devastating.”
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he is “confident American democracy will overcome this challenge. The rule of law & democratic procedures need to be restored as soon as possible.”
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Twitter he condemns attacks on democracy.
“Laura and I are watching the scenes of mayhem unfolding at the seat of our Nation’s government in disbelief and dismay. It is a sickening and heartbreaking sight. This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic – not our democratic republic. I am appalled by the reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions, and our law enforcement. The violent assault on the Capitol – and disruption of a Constitutionally-mandated meeting of Congress – was undertaken by people whose passions have been inflamed by falsehoods and false hopes. Insurrection could do grave damage to our Nation and reputation. In the United States of America, it is the fundamental responsibility of every patriotic citizen to support the rule of law. To those who are disappointed in the results of the election: Our country is more important than the politics of the moment. Let the officials elected by the people fulfill their duties and represent our voices in peace and safety. May God continue to bless the United States of America.”former U.S. President George W. Bush
Former U.S. President Barack Obama said in a statement Wednesday that Republican leaders can keep “stoking the raging fires” or “choose reality and take the first steps toward extinguishing the flames.”
“History will rightly remember today’s violence at the Capitol, incited by a sitting president who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election, as a moment of great dishonor and shame for our nation. But we’d be kidding ourselves if we treated it as a total surprise.
For two months now, a political party and its accompanying media ecosystem has too often been unwilling to tell their followers the truth — that this was not a particularly close election and that President-Elect Biden will be inaugurated on January 20. Their fantasy narrative has spiraled further and further from reality, and it builds upon years of sown resentments. Now we’re seeing the consequences, whipped up into a violent crescendo.
Right now, Republican leaders have a choice made clear in the desecrated chambers of democracy. They can continue down this road and keep stoking the raging fires. Or they can choose reality and take the first steps toward extinguishing the flames. They can choose America.
I’ve been heartened to see many members of the President’s party speak up forcefully today. Their voices add to the examples of Republican state and local election officials in states like Georgia who’ve refused to be intimidated and have discharged their duties honorably. We need more leaders like these — right now and in the days, weeks, and months ahead as President-Elect Biden works to restore a common purpose to our politics. It’s up to all of us as Americans, regardless of party, to support him in that goal.”FORMER U.S. President Barack Obama