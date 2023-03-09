China focus of continued worldwide threats hearing

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The United States’ top five intelligence officials will once again testify in front of Congress Thursday at Capitol Hill to continue highlighting the largest worldwide threats facing the U.S.

On Wednesday, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, CIA Director William Burns, FBI Director Christopher Wray, Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier and NSA Director Gen. Paul Nakasone testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee, making it clear that they consider China atop the list of threats to the U.S.

“The People’s Republic of China, which is increasingly challenging the United States economically, technologically, politically and militarily around the world, remains our unparalleled priority,” said Haines.

The hearing followed the release of the intelligence community’s unclassified annual threat assessment report, and allows lawmakers to ask questions or raise concerns.

On the war front, Haines warned how Russian President Vladimir Putin may be focused on more modest military objectives now and how he could focus more on defending the land already taken while prolonging the war with Ukraine for years.

Intelligence officials maintained that China’s burgeoning relationship with Moscow will continue while limiting its public support. Some officials believe China may be uncomfortable providing weapons to Russia.

Regardless, tensions between the U.S. and China continue to rise, especially following the discovery of Chinese spy balloons over U.S. territory.

Officials also listed growing concerns over Americans’ use of TikTok, which the FBI sees as synonymous with handing over personal information to the Chinese government.

“Could they use it to drive narratives to divide Americans against each other? Or, for example, let’s say China wants to invade Taiwan to make sure that Americans are seeing videos arguing why Taiwan belongs to China, why the U.S. should not intervene,” Chairman Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said.

Wray responded to Rubio, backing his concern by saying, “Yes, and I would make the point on that last one in particular that we’re not sure that we would see many of the outward signs of it happening if it was happening.”

TikTok is increasingly being shunned by a majority of senators on Capitol Hill, with members from both parties now pushing for a nationwide ban.

An overarching theme of Wednesday’s hearing is that global threats continue to evolve beyond military concerns.

During the hearings, Senate Intelligence Chair Mark Warner, D-Va., said it was fair to continue questioning the origins of COVID-19 as intelligence officials blamed a lack of consensus on China’s lack of cooperation.

“We can no longer just pay attention to who has the most tanks, airplanes or missiles,” Warner said.

However, the intelligence leaders shared how China still believes in easing some of the tension with the U.S. as it deals with a slowing economy and other issues of its own.

NewsNation reporter Evan Lambert contributed to this report.