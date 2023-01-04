Would Democrats help McCarthy secure speakership?

(NewsNation) — After six votes, the House still has no speaker, with a group of Republican hard-liners refusing to support Rep. Kevin McCarthy. Could he look to the Democrats for help?

Julia Manchester, politics reporter for The Hill, says likely not, because Democrats have an opportunity to “create contrast” by showing continued unity in backing Hakeem Jeffries.

“Obviously I think (on) both sides of the aisle, there are members that want to see business go on and want to see a speaker elected so lawmakers can do their jobs, however, politically I have to say when you watch Democrats they have an opportunity here to create a contrast,” Manchester said Wednesday on “Rush Hour.”

Watch her interview above.