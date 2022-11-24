Ye announces another presidential run, in 2024

(NewsNation) — Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has announced another bid for the White House in 2024.

He also claims to have asked former President Donald Trump to join his ticket as the vice president.

In a series of tweets, a defiant Ye recounted people doubting his ability to succeed and reiterated that his recent controversial comments were proof he was willing to speak truth no matter the consequences.

Critics, however, believe he has spread hateful messages against Jewish people, and called out his assertion that George Floyd died of an overdose.

The crux of the controversy stems from Ye’s claims that Jewish people control the entertainment industry.

In an Oct. 17 interview with NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo, Ye said he didn’t “believe in” the term antisemitic and called the record industry “modern-day slavery.”

“I classify as Jew also, so I actually can’t be an antisemite,” he told Cuomo.

Since October, Ye’s manager, sponsors Adidas, TJ Maxx, Foot Locker and MRC Entertainment have all cut ties with him.

This is Ye’s second run at the White House. He also ran in 2020 as an independent and received 70,296 votes nationwide.