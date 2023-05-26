Treasury Secretary Yellen moves debt ceiling deadline to June 5

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen takes questions from journalists during a press conference, at the G7 meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, at Toki Messe in Niigata, Japan, Thursday, May 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, Pool)

(NewsNation) — In a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Friday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pushed the debt ceiling deadline to June 5 — a few days later than her previous estimate of June 1.

This letter comes as Congress broke for the long Memorial Day weekend.

“Since January, I have highlighted to you the risk that Treasury would be unable to satisfy all of our obligations by early June if Congress did not raise or suspend the debt limit before that time. In my letters, I also noted that I would continue to update Congress as more information became available,” Yellen wrote. “Based on the most recent available data, we now estimate that Treasury will have insufficient resources to satisfy the government’s obligations if Congress has not raised or suspended the debt limit by June 5.”

Not raising the debt ceiling could lead to a potentially catastrophic default. A default would potentially devastate the U.S. and global economies depending on the duration of the standoff.

Yellen wrote in her letter that the Treasury will make more than $130 billion of scheduled payments in the first two days of June. These include payments to veterans, Social Security and Medicare recipients.

Doing so, however, will leave the Treasury with an “extremely low level of resources,” Yellen cautioned.

On the week of June 5, Yellen continued, the Treasury is scheduled to make an estimated $92 billion of payments and transfers, including a regularly scheduled quarterly adjustment resulting in an investment in the Social Security and Medicare trust funds of roughly $36 billion.

“Therefore, our projected resources would be inadequate to satisfy all of these obligations,” Yellen wrote.

Any deal made on the debt ceiling would need to be a political compromise, with support from both Democrats and Republicans to pass the divided Congress.

On Friday, President Joe Biden and GOP leaders continued negotiations.

Although a deal to cut spending for 2024 and impose a 1% cap on spending growth for 2025 has been shaping up, the two sides are still battling over various other provisions, such as Republicans’ insistence on imposing stiffer work requirements on people who receive government food stamps, cash assistance and health care aid.