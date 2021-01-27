YouTube extends suspension of Trump due to ‘ongoing potential for violence’

FILE – Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One on January 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — Former President Donald Trump’s YouTube channel will remain suspended after he was first banned from the platform for two weeks, a YouTube spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

“In light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, the Donald J. Trump channel will remain suspended,” a YouTube spokesperson said in a statement to NewsNation. “Our teams are staying vigilant and closely monitoring for any new developments.”

Comments will continue to be indefinitely disabled under videos on the channel, YouTube said.

YouTube first suspended his account for a week on Jan. 12, joining Facebook, Instagram and Twitter in banning Trump following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Another week-long ban was enforced Jan. 19.

YouTube also temporarily suspended Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani from its partner program last week, the company said, citing repeated violation of its policy that prevents false claim of widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

The partner program gives content creators greater access to the video platform’s resources and enables revenue sharing from ads that are served on their content. The move removes the channel’s ability to monetize and restricts access to features like partner support, YouTube said.

Giuliani is facing at least two New York disciplinary complaints by prominent attorney groups citing his repeated voter fraud claims on behalf of the former president

Still largely banned from social media sites, Trump opened an “Office of the Former President” Monday that will handle his duties as a former president and seek to further his administration’s agenda.

Reuters contributed to this report.