Americans doubt ‘lone gunman’ theory of JFK assassination: poll

BROOKLINE, MA – NOVEMBER 22: Flowers lie on the marker at the birth home of John F. Kennedy at 83 Beals Street November 22, 2013 in Brookline, Massachusetts. Kennedy, born in Brookline Massachusetts, was killed 50 years ago on this day by Lee Harvey Oswald in Dallas Texas in 1963. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Decades after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, many Americans continue to doubt the official conclusion that the killing was carried out solely by assassin Lee Harvey Oswald.

Gallup asked Americans whether they “think that one man was responsible for the assassination of President Kennedy, or do you think that others were involved in a conspiracy?”

65% told the pollster that others were involved, meaning that a majority believe in some form of conspiracy around the shooting.

That isn’t a high mark for belief in a conspiracy. In 1976 and 2001, 81% of Americans professed their belief in a conspiracy.

Americans who aren’t college graduates are most likely to believe in a conspiracy, with 77% believing others were involved. Republicans and Independents were about equally likely to endorse the same theory, with 71% of Republicans and 68% of Independents believing multiple people were involved. But 55% — still a majority — of Democrats believe in a conspiracy as well.