Americans doubt ‘lone gunman’ theory of JFK assassination: poll

(NewsNation) — Decades after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, many Americans continue to doubt the official conclusion that the killing was carried out solely by assassin Lee Harvey Oswald.
Gallup asked Americans whether they “think that one man was responsible for the assassination of President Kennedy, or do you think that others were involved in a conspiracy?”
65% told the pollster that others were involved, meaning that a majority believe in some form of conspiracy around the shooting.
That isn’t a high mark for belief in a conspiracy. In 1976 and 2001, 81% of Americans professed their belief in a conspiracy.
Americans who aren’t college graduates are most likely to believe in a conspiracy, with 77% believing others were involved. Republicans and Independents were about equally likely to endorse the same theory, with 71% of Republicans and 68% of Independents believing multiple people were involved. But 55% — still a majority — of Democrats believe in a conspiracy as well.