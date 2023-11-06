Most Americans fear US will be drawn into Mideast conflict: poll

(NewsNation) — An overwhelming majority of Americans are concerned that the United States could get drawn into another conflict in the Middle East, according to a new poll.

The survey from Quinnipiac University found that 84% of Americans say they are either very concerned (43%) or somewhat concerned (41%) about the possibility. The poll comes on the heels of the Israel-Hamas war that has been going on since the Oct. 7 attack carried out by Hamas.

The degree of concern varies by party. A majority of Republicans (52%) are very concerned, while only 30% of Democrats and 47% of independents say the same.

“American voters watching the cauldron of the Middle East reaching a furious boiling point are fearful the war, so far confined to Israel and Gaza, will metastasize to include U.S. troops,” Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy said in a news release.

Iran-backed proxies have carried out a series of drone and rocket attacks on U.S. military bases in Iraq and Syria since the war broke, raising concern about the possibility of a larger engagement.

However, the Biden administration has been working to avoid a larger conflict, warning Iran not to get involved and sending a nuclear-capable submarine to the region. On Sunday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the West Bank to speak with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss violence in the West Bank and humanitarian aid for Gaza.

Other polls, including one from NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist, show Americans are overall concerned about the Israel-Hamas war devolving into a larger conflict. A NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll also shows Americans are worried it may lead to terror attacks in the U.S.

Israel has been engaging in heavy bombardment of the Palestinian enclave and has Gaza City encircled. The Gaza Health Ministry, run by Hamas, says the death toll has surpassed 10,000, prompting concerns from humanitarian groups that have called for a cease-fire.

Half of voters (50%) in the Quinnipiac poll approve of the way Israel is responding to the Oct. 7 attack, while 35% disapprove and 15% have no opinion.

Again, the approval level varies by party. Republicans (75%-14%) and independents (46%-39%) approve, while Democrats (49%-33%) disapprove.

The United States has pledged support for Israel, and the House last week passed a $14 billion emergency aid bill. The Senate is not expected to take it up and will instead draft their own bill that includes military aid for Ukraine, too.

A majority of voters in the Quinnipiac poll support aid to both Israel and Ukraine, with 51% and 53% in favor, respectively. Party differences are evident here, too.

Both Republicans (65%-30%) and Democrats (49%-43%) support military aid for Israel, while independents are more divided, with 46% supporting it and 47% opposing it.

When it comes to military aid for Ukraine, Democrats (77%-20%) and independents (52%-44%) support it, while Republicans (63%-33%) oppose it.