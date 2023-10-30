Americans concerned Israel-Hamas war may lead to terrorism in US: poll

GAZA CITY, GAZA – OCTOBER 12: An explosion on a residential tower caused by Israeli raids in the northern Gaza Strip on October 12, 2023 in Gaza City, Gaza. At least 1,200 people, including at least 326 children, have been killed and more than 300,000 displaced, after Israel launched sustained retaliatory air strikes after a large-scale attack by Hamas. On October 7, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from Gaza by land, sea, and air, killing 1000 people and wounding more than 2000. Israeli soldiers and civilians have also been taken hostage by Hamas and moved into Gaza. The attack prompted a declaration of war by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Most Americans are concerned the war between Israel and Hamas could lead to terrorist attacks in the U.S., according to a new NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll to be released on Monday.

Nearly 80% of respondents said they are somewhat or very concerned that the current conflict in the Middle East may lead to a terror attack at home.

“You can be Democrat or Republican, you may hold some sympathies for the Palestinians, may hold some disregard for the Israelis, but by and large, you’re like, this might make us less safe here in the United States,” said Decision Desk HQ Advisor Scott Tranter.

Concern was evenly split between voters of each party, with 79% of Democrats and 83% of Republicans somewhat or very concerned.

“The bipartisanship is I wouldn’t say surprising, but it’s an interesting contrast when we look at some of the protests going around and things like that, or you know, who’s to blame or something like that,” Tranter said.

Alongside the Israal-Hamas War, the poll comes amid a wave of rocket and drone attacks against U.S. servicemembers in the Middle East. So far, the assaults by Iran-backed militant groups have focused on military bases in Iraq and Syria.

When it comes to recent events in Israel and Gaza, about half of those surveyed said their sympathies lie more with the Israelis (49%) than the Palestinians (10%). Roughly a quarter of respondents (26%) said their sympathy was equal between the two.

However, attitudes varied by age and ethnicity.

Younger adults, ages 18-34, were more divided — 30% said their sympathies lay more with the Israelis, 24% chose the Palestinians, while 27% said about equal.

Non-white respondents were also more varied in their opinions. The plurality of Asians (42%) and African Americans (36%) surveyed said they’re equally sympathetic to both groups. Sympathy for Palestinians was highest among Hispanics (21%).

The majority of white respondents (53%) backed the Israelis, whereas 24% said both and 8% were more sympathetic to the Palestinians.