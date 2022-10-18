FILE — A Michigan voter inserts her absentee voter ballot into a drop box in Troy, Mich on Oct. 15, 2020. A total of 1.6 million people have requested absentee ballots so far this year, surpassing the 1.16 million who chose the option in the 2018 midterm election. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

(NewsNation) — The odds that Democrats will maintain control of the U.S. Senate are still in their favor, but have slightly dipped, based on the latest projections from NewsNation election partner Decision Desk HQ.

Democrats have a 61.4% chance of controlling the Senate while Republicans stand a 77.8% chance of controlling the House, according to Decision Desk’s projections as of Tuesday.

Recent projections show Democrats’ lead slipping slightly from its peak of about 67% last week.

Two Senate seats — in Nevada and Pennsylvania — are considered toss-ups that could go to either party.

Also, Georgia’s race between Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker has been neck-and-neck.

Each has accused the other of having a “problem with the truth” and recently took verbal jabs at each other during a debate that touched on abortion, the economy, foreign policy, health care and crime.

Voters will hear from Pennsylvania Senate candidates Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat and the Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz on Oct. 25 during a debate exclusively nationally broadcast by NewsNation and aired on Nexstar’s local Pennsylvania stations.

The debate is scheduled for 8-9 p.m. ET (7-8 p.m. CT).