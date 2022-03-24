Full Report: NewsNation’s survey on Russia- Ukraine war

(NewsNation) — NewsNation released a new poll Thursday with Decision Desk HQ, asking registered voters their views on President Joe Biden’s handling of the crisis in Ukraine, whether NATO should enforce a no-fly zone and how concerned they are about the use of chemical warfare in future conflicts.

NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ polled 1,086 registered voters Monday and Tuesday, using an online voter panel.

Margins of error vary per question because the number of people who answered each question is different (learn more about why margins of error matter here).

Question 1: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling his job as president? (Margin of error 2.86%)

Strongly approve: 18.05%

Somewhat approve: 25.98%

Somewhat disapprove: 20.48%

Strongly disapprove: 35.49%

Question 2: Thinking about issues facing the country today, how concerned are you about the COVID-19 pandemic? (Margin of error: 2.95%)

Very concerned: 23.32%

Somewhat concerned: 41.58%

Not too concerned: 22.45%

Not at all concerned: 12.65%

Question 3: Which of the following do you think is a bigger threat to the United States today? (Margin of error: 2.98%)

Russia: 50.70%

China: 26.82%

Iran: 1.51%

North Korea: 5.87%

Afghanistan: 0.50%

Other: 2.26%

Not sure: 12.34%

Question 4: And how concerned are you about inflation? (Margin of error: 2.881%)

Very concerned: 62.89%

Somewhat concerned: 31.60%

Not too concerned: 3.71%

Not at all concerned: 1.80%

Question 5: Which do you think is a bigger problem facing the United States today: inflation, unemployment or COVID-19? (Margin of error: 2.77)

Inflation: 68.43%

Unemployment: 12.59%

COVID-19: 18.98%

Question 6: Thinking about other issues facing the country today, who would you blame the most for recent rises in gas prices? (Margin of error 2.80)

Russia: 28.46%

Saudi Arabia: 1.19%

President Biden: 33.03%

Oil companies: 21.47%

Democrats in Congress: 11.09%

Republicans in Congress: 4.75%

Question 7: Given the U.S. ban on Russian oil, would you favor or oppose President Biden signing an executive order to restart construction of the Keystone XL pipeline? (Margin of error: 2.93%)

Strongly favor: 40.49%

Somewhat favor: 28.02%

Somewhat oppose: 18.17%

Strongly oppose: 13.32%

Question 8: And thinking about foreign policy, how closely have been following the news about the Russian invasion of Ukraine? (Margin of error: 2.94%)

Very much: 40.61%

Moderately: 41.64%

Not much: 11.87%

Not at all: 5.88%

Question 9: Do you believe the U.S. has done too much, too little, or just enough to aid Ukraine? (Margin of error: 2.97%)

Too much: 13.28%

Too little: 41.17%

Just enough: 45.54%

Question 10: How confident are you that the Ukrainian military will win against Russian forces? (Margin of error: 2.89%)

Very confident: 15.20%

Somewhat confident: 34.56%

Not too confident: 37.90%

Not at all confident: 12.34%

Question 11: Suppose stronger economic sanctions do not stop Russia from taking military actions in Ukraine. Would you favor or oppose deploying United States troops into the conflict? (Margin of error: 2.72%)

Strongly favor: 15.08%

Somewhat favor: 26.85%

Somewhat oppose: 29.46%

Strongly oppose: 28.62%

Question 12: Recently, some have called for the North Atlantic treaty Organization (NATO), which includes the U.S., to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine. Would you approve or disapprove of a no-fly zone? (Margin of error: 2.94%)

Strongly approve: 27.26%

Somewhat approve: 41.22%

Somewhat disapprove: 21.05%

Strongly disapprove: 10.47%

Question 13: Some have argued that a no-fly zone would result in NATO entering a war with Russia. Given this information, would you approve or disapprove of a no-fly zone over Ukraine? (Margin of error: 2.86%)

Strongly approve: 16.89%

Somewhat approve: 35.51%

Somewhat disapprove: 31.83%

Strongly disapprove: 15.78%

Question 14: And when it comes to the relationship between President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the war in Ukraine has mainly: (Margin of error: 2.94%)

Increased Biden’s power: 21.48%

Increased Putin’s power : 37.06%

Kept it about the same: 41.46%

Question 15: Last month, President Biden said that Russia will end up “paying a price” for its invasion of Ukraine. So far, that price has been: (Margin of error: 2.93%)

Too weak: 59.16%

Too heavy: 12.00%

About right: 28.84%

Question 16: How concerned are you about the use of chemical warfare in future conflicts? (Margin of error: 2.97%)

Very concerned: 46.80%

Somewhat concerned: 43.70%

Not too concerned: 7.65%

Not at all concerned: 1.85%

Question 17: Thinking about other topics, if the election for the U.S. Congress in your district was held today, which of the following candidates would you most likely vote for? (Margin of error: 2.94%)

The Republican candidate: 40.96%

The Democratic candidate: 39.31%

A third party candidate: 7.45%

Would not vote: 12.28%

Question 18: Would you say you are better or worse off financially than you were about a year ago? (Margin of error: 2.97%)

Better off: 19.84%

Worse off: 45.00%

Neither better nor worse off: 35.16%

Question 19: What is the highest degree or level of school you have completed? If you’re currently enrolled in school, please indicate the highest degree you have received. (Margin of error: 2.79%)

Post-graduate degree: 14.12%

Bachelor’s degree: 23.65%

Some college or associate’s degree: 32.09%

High school diploma or less: 30.14%

Question 20: Which political party do you most closely identify with? (Margin of error: 2.85%)