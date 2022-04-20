Full Report: NewsNation’s survey on COVID-19 restrictions, immigration

(NewsNation) — NewsNation released a new poll Wednesday with Decision Desk HQ asking registered voters their views on the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions, supply chain issues and the trucking industry and immigration at the southern border.

NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ polled 1,038 registered voters on April 17 and 18, using the Samplify online voter panel. Margins of error were on average about 3% but vary per question because the number of people who answered each question is different (learn more about why margins of error matter here).

See the full results of the poll below. Percentages were rounded to the nearest tenth of one percent.

Question 1: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling his job as president? (Margin of error: 2.9)

Strongly approve: 23.9%

Somewhat approve: 23.5%

Somewhat disapprove: 15%

Strongly disapprove: 37.6%

Question 2: Thinking about issues facing the country today, how concerned are you about the COVID-19 pandemic? (Margin of error: 2.9)

Very concerned: 28.7%

Somewhat concerned: 34.5%

Not too concerned: 22.8%

Not at all concerned: 14%

Question 3: Which of the following do you think is the bigger threat to the United States today? (Margin of error: 3)

Russia: 42.7%

China: 25.8%

Iran: 1.6%

North Korea: 6.8%

Afghanistan: 1.1%

Other: 3.1%

Not sure: 18.8%

Question 4: How concerned are you about inflation? (Margin of error: 3)

Very concerned: 59.5%

Somewhat concerned: 29%

Not too concerned: 5.8%

Not at all concerned: 5.7%

Question 5: Which do you think is a bigger problem facing the United States today? (Margin of error: 3)

Inflation: 52.5%

Unemployment: 11.1%

COVID-19: 20.8%

Crime: 15.6%

Question 6: The BA-2 COVID-19 variant is sparking concern about a renewed COVID-19 surge. In the event of a new COVID-19 surge, would you favor new mask mandates? (Margin of error: 2.9)

Strongly favor: 39.3%

Somewhat favor: 24.8%

Somewhat oppose: 15.2%

Strongly oppose: 20.6%

Question 7: In the event of a new COVID-19 surge, would you favor new vaccination mandates? (Margin of error: 2.8)

Strongly favor: 34%

Somewhat favor: 25.6%

Somewhat oppose: 13.8%

Strongly oppose: 26.6%

Question 8: In early 2020, many governors issued stay-at-home orders to residents, and ordered nonessential businesses to close. Would you favor similar policies, in the event of a new COVID-19 surge? (Margin of error: 2.8)

Strongly favor: 25.6%

Somewhat favor: 26.4%

Somewhat oppose: 17.3%

Strongly oppose: 30.7%

Question 9: How worried are you about the ongoing supply chain crisis? (Margin of error: 3)

Very concerned: 40.7%

Somewhat concerned: 41.4%

Not too concerned: 13%

Not at all concerned: 5%

Question 10: Have you, or someone you know, had to delay or skip a significant purchase due to the supply chain crisis? (Margin of error: 3)

I’ve personally delayed or skipped a purchase: 32.6%

I have not, but someone I know has delayed or skipped a purchase: 19.6%

No one I know has delayed or skipped a purchase: 47.8%

Question 11: Currently in the United States, you must be 18 to apply for a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL). Would you favor lowering the age to 16, to address the trucker shortage? (Margin of error: 3%)

Strongly favor: 12.6%

Somewhat favor: 17%

Somewhat oppose: 27%

Strongly oppose: 43.5%

Question 12: How safe would you feel driving on the road alongside self-driving trucks? (Margin of error: 2.9)

Very safe: 9.8%

Somewhat safe: 25.3%

Not too safe: 27.8%

Not at all safe: 37.1%

Question 13: The Title 42 policy currently allows migrants to be turned away at the border, without receiving an opportunity to file for asylum. Do you favor the Biden Administration’s plan to end Title 42? (Margin of error: 2.9)

Strongly favor: 18.7%

Somewhat favor: 27.8%

Somewhat oppose: 18.8%

Strongly oppose: 34.7%

Question 14: Who do you think is most to blame for the current crisis at the U.S. border? (Margin of error: 2.9)

President Biden: 36.7%

Democrats in Congress: 20%

Republicans in Congress: 17%

Former President Trump: 26.3%

Question 15: Would you support a deal in Congress to offer illegal immigrants in the U.S. a path to citizenship, in exchange for the construction of a wall across the southern border? (Margin of error: 2.8)

Strongly support: 17.4%

Somewhat support: 32.3%

Somewhat oppose: 24.6%%

Strongly oppose: 25.7%

Question 16: Thinking about other topics, if the election for the U.S. Congress in your district was held today, which of the following candidates would you most likely vote for? (Margin of error: 3)

The Republican candidate: 40.7%

The Democratic candidate: 39.7%

A third-party candidate: 7%

Would not vote: 12.6%

Question 17: Would you say you are better or worse off financially than you were about a year ago? (Margin of error: 3)

Better off: 22.3%

Worse off: 34.4%

Neither better nor worse off: 43.3%

Question 18: What is the highest degree or level of school you have completed? If you’re currently enrolled in school, please indicate the highest degree you’ve received. (Margin of error: 2.9)

Post-graduate degree: 12.1%

Bachelor’s degree: 25.9%

Some college or associate’s degree: 23.5%

High school diploma or less: 38.5%

Question 19: Which political party do you most closely identify with? (Margin of error: 2.9)