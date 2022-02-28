Full Report: Results of NewsNation’s State of the Union Poll

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(NewsNation Now) — Last week, NewsNation commissioned a poll of registered voters through Decision Desk HQ that delves into registered voters’ views on President Joe Biden, his performance in his first year and the most pressing issues facing the United States.

NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ polled 1,046 registered voters Feb. 23 and 24, using an online voter panel. Margins of error vary per question because the number of people who answered each question is different (learn more about why margins of error matter here).

See the full results of the poll below:

Question 1: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling his job as president? (Margin of error: 2.9%)

Strongly approve: 18.41%

Somewhat approve: 24.39%

Somewhat disapprove: 14.69%

Strongly disapprove: 42.51%

Question 2: Thinking about issues facing the country today, how concerned are you about the COVID-19 pandemic? (Margin of error: 2.9%)

Very concerned: 28.64%

Somewhat concerned: 40.06%

Not too concerned: 20.24%

Not at all concerned: 11.06%

Question 3: With the right policies in place, we should be able to return to pre-pandemic life … (Margin of error: 3.01%)

Within a year: 46.39%

Within the next two years: 26.39%

In more than two years: 12.44%

Never: 14.78%

Question 4: Among these COVID-19 positions that President Biden might support during the State of the Union, which of the following would you support the most? (Margin of error: 2.67%)

Continue pursuing vaccination requirements for large businesses: 26.88%

Only pursue vaccination requirements for health care facilities: 9.17%

Remove mask mandates except for highly populous areas (airports, train stations, etc.): 18.96%

Roll back all masking and vaccination requirements: 23.6%

None of these: 21.39%

Question 5: Thinking about other issues facing the country today, how concerned are you about inflation? (Margin of error: 2.95%)

Very concerned: 60.62%

Somewhat concerned: 26.97%

Not too concerned: 5.11%

Not at all concerned: 7.3%

Question 6: Which do you think is a bigger problem facing the United States today: Inflation, unemployment or COVID-19? (Margin of error: 3%)

Inflation: 55.29%

Unemployment: 11.66%

COVID-19: 33.04%

Question 7: Which of the following do you think is a bigger threat to the United States today? (Margin of error: 2.9%)

Russia: 38.31%

China: 30.31%

Iran: 1.21%

North Korea: 5.61%

Afghanistan: 1.35%

Other: 1.75%

Not sure: 21.46%

Question 8: Thinking more about foreign policy, would you favor the United States committing to defend Taiwan from a possible Chinese invasion? (Margin of error: 2.69)

Strongly favor: 18.1%

Somewhat favor: 24.24%

Somewhat oppose: 19.47%

Strongly oppose: 10.93%

Not sure: 27.26%

Question 9: Similarly, would you favor the United States committing to defend Ukraine from a possible Russian invasion? (Margin of error: 2.67%)

Strongly favor: 18.66%

Somewhat favor: 26.71%

Somewhat oppose: 15.93%

Strongly oppose: 21.11%

Not sure: 17.59%

Question 10: Do you agree or disagree with the following statement: Joe Biden is a clear communicator. (Margin of error: 2.92%)

Strongly agree: 16.45%

Somewhat agree: 28.28%

Somewhat disagree: 17.85%

Strongly disagree: 37.42%

Question 11: Do you agree or disagree with the following statement: Joe Biden is mentally fit. (Margin of error: 2.85%)

Strongly agree: 24.92%

Somewhat agree: 21.43%

Somewhat disagree: 20.17%

Strongly disagree: 33.48%

Question 12: And should President Biden have a health crisis, how confident would you be in Vice President Harris’s ability to step into the role of president? (Margin of error: 2.93%)

Very confident: 21.96%

Somewhat confident: 19.71%

Not too confident: 19.94%

Not at all confident: 38.39%

Question 13: How many of your close friends would you say belong to a different political party than you? (Margin of error: 2.98%)

A lot: 13.45%

Some: 41.82%

Just a few: 28.92%

None: 15.81%

Question 14: How justified is it for your political party to use violence to achieve its political goals? (Margin of error: 2.73%)

Very justified: 6.44%

Somewhat justified: 8.94%

A little justified: 13.51%

Not at all justified: 71.11%

Question 15: How responsible would you say President Biden is for recent increases in crime? (Margin of error: 2.92%)

Very responsible: 25.88%

Somewhat responsible: 19.67%

A little responsible: 16.99%

Not at all responsible: 37.46%

Question 16: If the election for the U.S. Congress in your district was held today, which of the following candidates would you most likely vote for? (Margin of error: 2.98%)

The Republican candidate: 41.94%

The Democratic candidate: 38.92%

A third-party candidate: 7.52%

Would not vote: 11.62%

Question 17: Thinking back to the 2020 U.S. presidential election, for whom did you vote? (Margin of error: 3%)

Joe Biden: 47.15%

Donald Trump: 39.29%

A third-party candidate: 4.77%

I did not vote in this election: 8.79%

Question 18: And if the next election for president was held today and the major party candidates were Donald Trump and Joe Biden, for whom would you vote? (Margin of error: 2.96%)

Joe Biden: 36.54%

Donald Trump: 40.67%

A third party candidate: 16.46%

I would not vote: 6.33%

Question 19: Would you say you are better or worse off financially than you were about a year ago? (Margin of error: 2.94%)

Better off: 24.97%

Worse off: 39.83%

Neither better nor worse off: 36.2%

Question 20: What is the highest degree or level of school you have completed? If you’re currently enrolled in school, please indicate the highest degree you have received. (Margin of error: 2.86%)

Post-graduate degree: 13.19%

Bachelor’s degree: 22.96%

Some college or associate’s degree: 29.63%

High school diploma or less: 34.22%

Question 21: Which political party do you most closely identify with? (Margin of error: 2.88%)