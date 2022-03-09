Full Report: NewsNation’s survey on the war in Ukraine

(NewsNation) — NewsNation released a new poll Tuesday with Decision Desk HQ, asking registered voters their views on President Biden’s handling of the crisis in Ukraine, whether they support economic sanctions and opinions of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ polled 1,021 registered voters Saturday and Monday, using an online voter panel.

Margins of error vary per question because the number of people who answered each question is different (learn more about why margins of error matter here).

See the full results of the poll below. Percentages were rounded to the nearest tenth of one percent.

Question 1: Overall, do you think things in this country are headed in the right direction, or are they moving on the wrong track? (Margin of error: 3%)

Right direction: 41.5%

Wrong track: 58.5%

Question 2: Thinking about issues facing the country today, do you approve or disapprove of President Biden’s handling of energy policy? (Margin of error: 2.9%)

Strongly approve: 20.1%

Somewhat approve: 31.3%

Somewhat disapprove: 17.2%

Strongly disapprove: 31.5%

Question 3: And do you approve or disapprove of President Biden’s handling of foreign policy? (Margin of error: 2.9%)

Strongly approve: 20.6%

Somewhat approve: 31.4%

Somewhat disapprove: 16.8%

Strongly disapprove: 31.2%

Question 4: Do you think Biden’s energy policy is too focused on addressing climate change, or do you think it does not focus enough on addressing climate change? (Margin of error: 3%)

Too focused: 40.8%

Does not focus enough: 59.3%

Question 5: When it comes to oil production and coal mining, do you think restrictions in the United States are too strict, not strict enough, or about right? (Margin of error: 3%)

Too strict: 33.3%

Not strict enough: 36.1%

About right: 30.6%

Question 6: In general, do you think the United States should do more or less to help other countries? (Margin of error: 3%)

It should do more: 33.9%

It should do less: 35.4%

Not sure: 30.7%

Question 7: Which of the following do you think is a bigger threat to the United States today? (Margin of error: 3.1%)

Russia: 51.8%

China: 26.3%

Iran: 1.1%

North Korea: 4.6%

Afghanistan: 1.3%

Other: 3.2%

Not sure: 11.8%

Question 8: And thinking more about foreign policy, how much would you say you trust President Biden to achieve a peaceful resolution in Ukraine? (Margin of error: 2.8%)

Very much: 15.7%

Moderately: 27.1%

Not much: 23.8%

Not at all: 28.3%

Not sure: 5.1%

Question 9: How closely have you been following the news about the Russian invasion of Ukraine? (Margin of error: 3.1%)

Very much: 38.8%

Moderately: 44.9%

Not much: 13.6%

Not at all: 2.8%

Question 10: And how favorable do you feel towards Russian President Vladimir Putin? (Margin of error: 2.7%)

Very favorable: 3.2%

Somewhat favorable: 7.1%

Somewhat unfavorable: 9.7%

Very unfavorable: 73.5%

Not sure: 6.5%

Question 11: Regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine, do you favor or oppose economic sanctions against Russia? (Margin of error: 3.1%)

Strongly favor: 53.1%

Somewhat favor: 18.6%

Somewhat oppose: 9.0%

Strongly oppose: 9.5%

Not sure: 9.8%

Question 12: And if stronger sanctions against Russia raise American gas prices, but limit Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, would you favor or oppose stronger sanctions? (Margin of error: 3%)

Strongly favor: 39.4%

Somewhat favor: 25.8%

Somewhat oppose: 11.4%

Strongly oppose: 10.2%

Not sure: 13.2%

Question 13: Do you agree or disagree with the following statement: The price of gas has had an impact on the decisions I have made within the last week. (Margin of error: 2.8%)

Strongly agree: 29.9%

Somewhat agree: 29.9%

Somewhat disagree: 20.9%

Strongly disagree: 19.3%

Question 14: If economic sanctions do not stop Russia from taking military actions in Ukraine, would you favor or oppose deploying United States troops into the conflict? (Margin of error: 2.7%)

Strongly favor: 14.5%

Somewhat favor: 20.9%

Somewhat oppose: 22.3%

Strongly oppose: 27.2%

Not sure: 15%

Question 15: Thinking about the United States’ current involvement in Ukraine, do you favor or oppose the United States continuing to provide weapons to Ukraine? (Margin of error: 3%)

Strongly favor: 41.4%

Somewhat favor: 32.0%

Somewhat oppose: 9.3%

Strongly oppose: 6.8%

Not sure: 10.5%

Question 16: How concerned are you that Russia will invade other countries? (Margin of error: 3.0%)

Very concerned: 42.1%

Somewhat concerned: 39.6%

Not too concerned: 14%

Not at all concerned: 4.3%

Question 17: Who would you say is a stronger leader? (Margin of error: 2.8%)

Joe Biden: 31.1%

Vladimir Putin: 28.5%

Neither: 30.1%

Not sure: 9.5%

Question 18: Suppose the United States pursued military action against Russia, do you think the United States should return to a military draft, or no? (Margin of error: 3%)

Yes: 19.9%

No: 57.2%

Unsure: 22.9%

Question 19: Thinking further about foreign relations, if China invades Taiwan, would you support imposing economic sanctions against China? (Margin of error: 3.1%)

Strongly favor: 45.6%

Somewhat favor: 29.8%

Somewhat oppose: 17.9%

Strongly oppose: 6.8%

Question 20: How concerned are you that there will be a nuclear attack somewhere in the world within the next decade? (Margin of error: 3%)