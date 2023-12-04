republican debate

Full Survey: Views on GOP candidates, foreign conflicts and more

Updated:

NewsNation will host the fourth Republican primary debate on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. E.T. The debate will be aired and streamed live on all NewsNation platforms. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder app. If you have a question for the candidates, submit it here

(NewsNation) — A NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll of registered voters released Monday shows former President Donald Trump remains the frontrunner in the 2024 GOP field and tracks voter sentiments on the U.S. involvement in foreign conflicts, the security of the southern border and the priority issues members of different parties want their leaders to focus on. The poll also reveals Americans from both parties remain concerned about inflation.

The survey of 3,200 registered voters was conducted on Nov. 26 and 27. Margins of error vary per question because the number of people who answered each question is different. (Learn more about why margins of error matter here).

See the full results of the poll below:

Question 1: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling his job as president? (Margin of error: 1.71)

  • Strongly approve: 15.7%
  • Somewhat approve: 26.15%
  • Somewhat disapprove: 18.80%
  • Strongly disapprove: 39.35%
Responses Democratic PartyIndependentRepublican Party
Strongly approve35.57.53.2
Somewhat approve44.629.76.7
Somewhat disapprove14.627.616.5
Strongly disapprove5.335.273.6

Question 2: Which of the following do you think is a bigger threat to the United States today? (Margin of error: 1.73)

  • Russia: 21.8%
  • China: 42.98%
  • Iran: 7.75%
  • North Korea: 9.18%
  • Afghanistan: 1.1%
  • Other: 4.77%
  • Not Sure: 12.41%
ResponsesDemocratic PartyIndependentRepublican Party
Russia32.918.613.8
China31.139.656.3
Iran5.98.88.8
North Korea118.97.7
Afghanistan 1.20.81.3
Other3.67.63.9
Not Sure14.315.78.4

Question 3: And how concerned are you about inflation? (Margin of error: 1.71)

  • Very concerned: 61.32%
  • Somewhat concerned: 30.63%
  • Not too concerned: 6.85%
  • Not at all concerned: 1.2%
ResponsesDemocratic PartyIndependentRepublican Party
Very concerned5156.474.3
Somewhat concerned37.734.421.6
Not too concerned9.87.93.4
Not at all concerned1.51.30.8

Question 4: Which do you think is a bigger problem facing the United States today: Inflation, unemployment, crime or immigration? (Margin of error: 1.75)

  • Inflation: 51.74%
  • Unemployment: 8.16%
  • Immigration: 21.47%
  • Crime: 18.63%
ResponsesDemocratic PartyIndependentRepublican Party
Inflation54.255.347
Unemployment10.710.24.4
Immigration9.915.136.6
Crime25.219.412

Question 5: Among the following current and potential foreign conflicts, which would you say poses the biggest threat to US national security? (Margin of error: 1.58)

  • The Israel-Hamas war: 28.18%
  • The Ukraine-Russia war: 21.72%
  • A possible war between China and Taiwan: 28.36%
  • Something else: 7.03%
  • Not sure: 14.71
ResponsesDemocratic PartyIndependentRepublican Party
The Israel-Hamas war2923.630.6
The Ukraine-Russia war27.221.616.8
A possible war between China and Taiwan23.32932.6
Something else5.210.16.6
Not sure15.315.713.4

Question 5a: And would you support or oppose the commitment of U.S. troops to this conflict? (Margin of error: 1.88)

  • Strongly support: 19.39%
  • Somewhat support: 34.38%
  • Somewhat oppose: 27.33%
  • Strongly oppose: 18.9%
ResponsesDemocratic PartyIndependentRepublican Party
Strongly support19.815.521.5
Somewhat support36.133.833.2
Somewhat oppose28.329.125.3
Strongly oppose15.821.620

Question 6: Would you say you approve or disapprove of President Biden’s handling of the war between Israel and Hamas? (Margin of error: 1.64)

  • Strongly approve: 13.2%
  • Somewhat approve: 32.69%
  • Somewhat disapprove: 26.28%
  • Strongly disapprove: 27.82
ResponsesDemocratic PartyIndependentRepublican Party
Strongly approve277.94.2
Somewhat approve4536.818.5
Somewhat disapprove19.230.230.1
Strongly disapprove8.725.147.3

Question 7: Thinking about other things, which of the following do you worry about the most? (Margin of error: 1.27)

  • A cyberattack: 4.52%
  • Climate change: 14.1%
  • Artificial intelligence: 5.55%
  • Domestic terrorism: 14.07%
  • Foreign terrorism: 7.19%
  • Financial system collapse: 15.66%
  • Nuclear war: 12.26%
  • A pandemic: 3.43%
  • World war: 13.61%
  • Something else: 4.45%
  • Not sure: 5.14%
ResponsesDemocratic PartyIndependentRepublican Party
A cyberattack4.254.5
Climate change24.213.65.1
Artificial intelligence4.675.5
Domestic terrorism14.711.115.6
Foreign terrorism4.75.510.6
Financial system collapse9.916.720.2
Nuclear war12.611.712.3
A pandemic5.52.62.1
World war10.415.815.1
Something else4.55.13.9
Not sure4.75.95

Question 8: Which of the following is closest to your view on the Israel-Hamas war? (Margin of error: 1.53)

  • The U.S. should provide Israel with military aid without conditions and should send troops into the conflict region: 10.07%
  • The U.S. should provide Israel with military aid without conditions but should NOT send troops into the conflict region: 21.80%
  • The U.S. should provide Israel with military aid with conditions and should send troops into the conflict region: 8.37%
  • The U.S. should provide Israel with military aid with conditions but should NOT send troops into the conflict region: 18.93%
  • The U.S. should lead negotiations to reach a ceasefire in the region and should NOT provide Israel with military aid nor send troops into the conflict region: 26.49%
  • Not sure: 14.34%
ResponsesDemocratic PartyIndependentRepublican Party
The U.S. should provide Israel with military aid without conditions and should send troops into the conflict region9.36.413.3
The U.S. should provide Israel with military aid without conditions but should NOT send troops into the conflict region19.51925.8
The U.S. should provide Israel with military aid with conditions and should send troops into the conflict region8.68.78
The U.S. should provide Israel with military aid with conditions but should NOT send troops into the conflict region2017.219.1
The U.S. should lead negotiations to reach a ceasefire in the region and should NOT provide Israel with military aid nor send troops into the conflict region28.832.220.4
Not sure13.816.513.3

Question 9: Which of the following is closest to your view on the Ukraine-Russia war? (Margin of error: 1.56)

  • The U.S. should provide Ukraine with military aid without conditions and should send troops into the conflict region: 7.07%
  • The U.S. should provide Ukraine with military aid without conditions but should NOT send troops into the conflict region: 22.17%
  • The U.S. should provide Ukraine with military aid with conditions and should send troops into the conflict region: 7.25%
  • The U.S. should provide Ukraine with military aid with conditions but should NOT send troops into the conflict region: 23.53%
  • The U.S. should lead negotiations to reach a ceasefire in the region and should NOT provide Ukraine with military aid nor send troops into the conflict region: 25.77%
  • Not sure: 14.2%
ResponsesDemocratic PartyIndependentRepublican Party
The U.S. should provide Ukraine with military aid without conditions and should send troops into the conflict region9.65.65.8
The U.S. should provide Ukraine with military aid without conditions but should NOT send troops into the conflict region27.920.218.2
The U.S. should provide Ukraine with military aid with conditions and should send troops into the conflict region9.575.4
The U.S. should provide Ukraine with military aid with conditions but should NOT send troops into the conflict region24.621.224.2
The U.S. should lead negotiations to reach a ceasefire in the region and should NOT provide Ukraine with military aid nor send troops into the conflict region15.62932.9
Not sure12.816.913.6

Question 10: Which of the following is closest to your view on a possible war between China and Taiwan? (Margin of error: 1.56)

  • The U.S. should provide Taiwan with military aid without conditions and should send troops into the conflict region: 9.58%
  • The U.S. should provide Taiwan with military aid without conditions but should NOT send troops into the conflict region: 14.82%
  • The U.S. should provide Taiwan with military aid with conditions and should send troops into the conflict region: 7.55%
  • The U.S. should provide Taiwan with military aid with conditions but should NOT send troops into the conflict region: 17.08%
  • The U.S. should lead negotiations to reach a ceasefire in the region and should NOT provide Taiwan with military aid nor send troops into the conflict region: 27.4%
  • Other: 23.57%
ResponsesDemocratic PartyIndependentRepublican Party
The U.S. should provide Taiwan with military aid without conditions and should send troops into the conflict region9.1910.4
The U.S. should provide Taiwan with military aid without conditions but should NOT send troops into the conflict region17.113.513.7
The U.S. should provide Taiwan with military aid with conditions and should send troops into the conflict region6.88.57.6
The U.S. should provide Taiwan with military aid with conditions but should NOT send troops into the conflict region17.516.217.3
The U.S. should lead negotiations to reach a ceasefire in the region and should NOT provide Taiwan with military aid nor send troops into the conflict region2528.728.6
Not sure24.424.122.4

Question 11: Among the following, which do you think is the bigger problem facing the U.S. today? (Margin of error: 1.75)

  • Anti-Semitism: 23.76%
  • Islamophobia: 5.8%
  • Anti-Semitism and Islamophobia are equally sized problems in the US: 50.38%
  • Not sure: 20.06
ResponsesDemocratic PartyIndependentRepublican Party
Anti-Semitism17.219.832.5
Islamophobia6.36.45
Anti-Semitism and Islamophobia are equally sized problems in the U.S.61.351.139.8
Not sure15.322.722.7

Question 12: Which of the following policy proposals do you think would most help to deter security issues at the US border if it were put in place? (Margin of error: 1.52)

  • Building a wall along the U.S. southern border: 25.37%
  • Prioritizing funding for U.S. Customs and Border Protection over other government programs: 15.68%
  • Providing foreign aid to southern nations: 5.94%
  • Economic sanctions on nations with less restrictive border policies: 7.41%
  • Deploying U.S. troops to the southern U.S. border with Mexico: 9.98%
  • Deploying U.S. troops to Central and South American nations: 1.3%
  • Expanding green card and visa availability: 14.77%
  • Something else: 5%
  • Not sure: 14.55%
ResponsesDemocratic PartyIndependentRepublican Party
Building a wall along the U.S. southern border9.217.445.7
Prioritizing funding for U.S. Customs and Border Protection over other government programs16.415.914.9
Providing foreign aid to southern nations8.66.33.2
Economic sanctions on nations with less restrictive border policies9.27.45.8
Deploying US troops to the southern U.S. border with Mexico6.39.513.7
Deploying US troops to Central and South American nations1.12.40.7
Expanding green card and visa availability25.216.24.1
Something else5.282.7
Not sure18.716.99.1

Question 13: And which political party would you say is best suited to handle issues around the regulation of abortion? (Margin of error: 1.69)

  • The Republican Party: 30.1&
  • The Democratic Party: 37.06%
  • Neither the Republican nor Democratic party: 24.82%
  • Another party: 2.03%
  • Not sure: 5.99%
ResponsesDemocratic PartyIndependentRepublican Party
The Republican party3.211.967.5
The Democratic party8024.96
Neither the Republican nor Democratic Party12.247.920.4
Another party0.85.50.7
Not sure3.89.85.4

Question 14: Which of the following best describes your thoughts about how the Republican Party is handling the issue of abortion? (Margin of error: 1.75)

  • The Republican party is doing too much to restrict abortion: 52.94%
  • The Republican party is taking the right approach on abortion: 25.3%
  • The Republican party is doing too little to restrict abortion: 7.15%
  • Not sure: 14.61%
ResponsesDemocratic PartyIndependentRepublican Party
The Republican party is doing too much to restrict abortion75.356.629.8
The Republican party is taking the right approach on abortion9.317.245.6
The Republican party is doing too little to restrict abortion5.86.48.9
Not sure9.619.815.6

Question 15: Would you support or oppose the US government banning the social media app TikTok? (Margin of error: 1.55)

  • Strongly support: 26.72%
  • Somewhat support: 24.55%
  • Somewhat oppose: 15.73%
  • Strongly oppose: 18.68%
  • Not sure: 14.33%
ResponsesDemocratic PartyIndependentRepublican Party
Strongly support18.822.836.7
Somewhat support22.326.625.2
Somewhat oppose20.416.111.2
Strongly oppose21.721.214.2
Not sure16.913.312.7

Question 16: As you may have heard, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced budget cuts to city services in response to the rising costs of managing the influx of migrants to the city. Thinking about the immigration crisis in some U.S. cities, would you support or oppose increased federal funding for state and local governments as a way of managing the migrant crisis? (Margin of error: 1.69)

  • Strongly support: 16.19%
  • Somewhat support: 36.82%
  • Somewhat opposed: 23.96%
  • Strongly oppose: 23.03%
ResponsesDemocratic PartyIndependentRepublican Party
Strongly support23.41311.8
Somewhat support49.436.125.7
Somewhat oppose19.128.525.3
Strongly oppose8.122.337.3

Question 17: Thinking about the results of the 2020 election, which of the following is closest to your view? (Margin of error: 1.73)

  • I believe Joe Biden won the election legitimately: 57.17%
  • I do not believe Joe Biden won the election legitimately: 32.23%
  • Not sure: 10.6%
ResponsesDemocratic PartyIndependentRepublican Party
I believe Joe Biden won the election legitimately92.157.924.6
I do not believe Joe Biden won the election legitimately4.724.562.9
Not sure3.217.712.5

Question 18: Do you have a favorable or an unfavorable opinion of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.? (Margin of error: 1.64%)

  • Strongly Favorable: 10.65%
  • Somewhat Favorable: 32.72%
  • Somewhat Unfavorable: 15.29%
  • Strongly Unfavorable: 14.3%
  • Not sure: 27.04%
ResponsesDemocratic PartyIndependentRepublican Party
Strongly Favorable11.99.310.4
Somewhat Favorable25.128.842.4
Somewhat Unfavorable15.615.514.8
Strongly Unfavorable2413.26.2
Not sure23.333.326.2

Question 19: Thinking about the 2024 general election, if Republicans win control of the U.S. House, U.S. Senate, and presidency, which of the following would you say should be their top priority? (Margin of error: 1.63)

  • Securing the U.S. border and preventing illegal immigration into the US: 31.6%
  • Decreasing the corporate tax rate: 4.89%
  • Pursuing a national abortion ban: 4.88%
  • Cracking down on crime: 11.84%
  • Decreasing spending to keep inflation in check: 29.67%
  • None of the above: 10.28%
  • Not sure: 6.83%
ResponsesDemocratic PartyIndependentRepublican Party
Securing the U.S. border and preventing illegal immigration into the U.St.16.323.151.5
Decreasing the corporate tax rate6.94.83
Pursuing a national abortion ban7.74.12.9
Cracking down on crime15.612.87.8
Decreasing spending to keep inflation in check25.135.729.8
None of the above19.611.80.7
Not sure8.87.64.4

Question 20: Does the social media app TikTok pose a security threat to the U.S.? (Margin of error: 1.67)

  • Yes: 37.68%
  • No: 29.65%
  • Not sure: 32.68%
ResponsesDemocratic PartyIndependentRepublican Party
Yes28.935.247.4
No3630.922.9
Not sure3533.829.7

Question 21: Which of the following statements is closest to your views on how to reduce the federal budget deficit? (Margin of error: 1.72)

  • Raise taxes on the wealthy to pay our bills: 26.73%
  • Lower taxes on the wealthy to stimulate economic growth: 10.82%
  • Close tax loopholes for corporations and the wealthy: 40.58%
  • Cut social spending programs, like Medicare and Social Security: 3.76%
  • Something else: 9.17%
  • Not sure: 8.93%
ResponsesDemocratic PartyIndependentRepublican Party
Raise taxes on the wealthy to pay our bills4123.715.7
Lower taxes on the wealthy to stimulate economic growth71014.9
Close tax loopholes for corporations and the wealthy40.742.838.9
Cut social spending programs, like Medicare and Social Security2.23.75.2
Something else2.89.714.7
Not sure6.210.210.6

Question 22: Do you agree or disagree with the following statement: government spending is out of control and Congress must act to bring it down, including shutting down the government? (Margin of error: 1.58)

  • Strongly agree: 26.34%
  • Somewhat agree: 28.29%
  • Somewhat disagree: 18.03%
  • Strongly disagree: 16.96%
  • Not sure: 10.38%
ResponsesDemocratic PartyIndependentRepublican Party
Strongly agree14.523.739.1
Somewhat agree24.329.531.1
Somewhat disagree21.518.614.5
Strongly disagree2914.57.7
Not sure10.813.77.7

Question 23: Regardless of who you plan to vote for in the general election, which of the following candidates would you say would do the best job handling the U.S. economy? (Margin of error: 1.67).

  • Former President Donald Trump: 34.91%
  • Gov. Ron DeSantis: 5.71%
  • Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley: 7.85%
  • Former Gov. Chris Christie: 7.01%
  • Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy: 5.06%
  • Gov. Doug Burgum: 1%
  • Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson: 0.83%
  • Someone else: 22.14%
  • Not sure: 15.48%
ResponsesDemocratic PartyIndependentRepublican Party
Former President Donald Trump10.425.564
Gov. Ron DeSantis3.55.28.1
Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley6.510.17.5
Former Gov. Chris Christie9.18.83.9
Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy2.56.46.5
Gov. Doug Burgum1.50.80.7
Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson1.40.80.3
Someone else44.221.32.5
Not sure20.821.16.7

Question 24: And among the following candidates, which of the following candidates would you say would do the best job handling the US foreign policy? (Margin of error: 1.64)

  • Former President Donald Trump: 32.61%
  • Gov. Ron DeSantis: 5.48%
  • Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley: 15.2%
  • Former Gov. Chris Christie: 5.21%
  • Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy: 3.94%
  • Gov. Doug Burgum: 0.96%
  • Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson: 1.32
  • Someone else: 20.24%
  • Not sure: 15.03%
ResponsesDemocratic PartyIndependentRepublican Party
Former President Donald Trump9.422.261.2
Gov. Ron DeSantis3.64.77.7
Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley1518.713
Former Gov. Chris Christie6.97.22.3
Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy2.354.7
Gov. Doug Burgum1.110.8
Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson2.20.90.7
Someone else41.118.42.3
Not sure18.421.87.2

Question 25: If the primary election for president was held in your state today, which of the following candidates would you vote for? (Margin of error: 1.62)

  • Former President Donald Trump: 31.24%
  • Gov. Ron DeSantis: 7.22%
  • Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley: 9.55%
  • Former Gov. Chris Christie: 6.22%
  • Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy: 5.03%
  • Gov. Doug Burgum: 1.41%
  • Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson: 0.87%
  • I would not vote: 6.79%
  • Someone else: 20.58%
  • Not sure: 11.09%
ResponsesDemocratic PartyIndependentRepublican Party
Former President Donald Trump820.660
Gov. Ron DeSantis3.5710.8
Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley6.912.210.1
Former Gov. Chris Christie883.4
Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy2.56.76.2
Gov. Doug Burgum1.52.20.7
Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson1.60.90.2
I would not vote12.48.50.5
Someone else42.8182
Not sure12.815.96.2

Question 25a: And if your preferred candidate was not on the ballot in your state, who would be your second choice? (Margin of error: 1.93)

  • Former President Donald Trump: 24.9%
  • Gov. Ron DeSantis: 20.98%
  • Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley: 12.93%
  • Former Gov. Chris Christie: 8.31%
  • Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy: 12.32%
  • Gov. Doug Burgum: 2.42%
  • Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson: 2.59%
  • I would not vote: 3.23%
  • Someone else: 5.06%
  • Not sure: 7.27%
ResponsesDemocratic PartyIndependentRepublican Party
Former President Donald Trump16.41911.1
Gov. Ron DeSantis11.112.336.2
Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley16.813.413.5
Former Gov. Chris Christie18.612.13.9
Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy7.516.214.9
Gov. Doug Burgum4.33.61.7
Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson5.33.31.9
I would not vote7.13.82.4
Someone else7.68.43.8
Not sure5.37.910.4

Question 26: Do you think that Former President Trump will have health-related issues prior to the November 2024 general election? (Margin of error: 1.74)

  • Yes: 24.23%
  • No: 44.95%
  • Not sure: 30.82%
ResponsesDemocratic PartyIndependentRepublican Party
Yes38.124.511.2
No2538.867.5
Not sure36.936.721.2

Question 27: Regardless of how you currently plan to vote, would a conviction in one or more of the criminal cases against Donald Trump impact your vote in the 2024 presidential election? (Margin of error: 1.73)

  • Yes: 31.8%
  • No: 58.13%
  • Not sure: 10.07%
ResponsesDemocratic PartyIndependentRepublican Party
Yes 45.933.817.4
No47.45272.3
Not sure6.714.210.3

Question 28: Would you support or oppose states disqualifying Donald Trump from being on the ballot if he is convicted in one or more of the criminal cases against him? (Margin of error: 1.73)

  • Strongly support: 42.67%
  • Somewhat support: 14.01%
  • Somewhat oppose: 14.1%
  • Strongly oppose: 29.22%
ResponsesDemocratic PartyIndependentRepublican Party
Strongly support7143.116.3
Somewhat support1416.612.2
Somewhat oppose7.916.518.2
Strongly oppose7.123.853.3

Question 29: Overall, would you say that the country is on the right track or on the wrong track? (Margin of error: 1.62)

  • Right track: 20.55%
  • Wrong track: 68.68%
  • Not sure: 10.77%
ResponsesDemocratic PartyIndependentRepublican Party
Right track39.614.67.1
Wrong track44.672.688.2
Not sure15.812.84.7

Question 30: Overall, would you say you are better or worse off financially than you were about a year ago? (Margin of error: 1.75)

  • Better off: 19.4%
  • Worse off: 50.24%
  • Neither better nor worse off: 30.36%
ResponsesDemocratic PartyIndependentRepublican Party
Better off28.917.711.8
Worse off34.949.964.7
Neither better nor worse off36.232.423.5

Question 31: Thinking about other topics, if the election for the U.S. Congress in your district was held today, which of the following candidates would you most likely vote for? (Margin of error: 1.74)

  • The Republican candidate: 45.06%
  • The Democratic candidate: 42.87%
  • A third-party candidate: 8.14%
  • Would not vote: 3.92%
ResponsesDemocratic PartyIndependentRepublican Party
The Republican candidate4.130.992.6
The Democratic candidate92.433.34
A third party candidate1.525.12.5
Would not vote1.910.8A third-party candidate

Question 32: What is the highest degree or level of school you have completed? If you’re currently enrolled in school, please indicate the highest degree you have received. (Margin of error: 1.67)

  • Post-graduate degree: 16.55%
  • Bachelor’s degree: 29.76%
  • Some college or associate’s degree: 35.4%
  • High school diploma or less: 18.29%
ResponsesDemocratic PartyIndependentRepublican Party
Post-graduate degree18.116.815
Bachelor’s degree32.929.427.2
Some college or associate’s degree32.335.938
High school diploma or less16.817.919.9

Question 33: Which of the following would you say most accurately describes your political ideology? (Margin of error: 1.67).

  • Very conservative: 15.48%
  • Somewhat conservative: 22.41%
  • Moderate: 37.77%
  • Somewhat liberal: 14.38%
  • Very liberal: 9.96%
ResponsesDemocratic PartyIndependentRepublican Party
Very conservative53.733.2
Somewhat conservative716.940.4
Moderate35.460.624.1
Somewhat liberal30.411.91.4
Very liberal22.26.80.9

Question 34: Which political party do you most closely identify with? (Margin of error: 1.7)

  • Republican Party: 38.26%
  • Democratic Party: 35.19%
  • Independent: 26.55%
ResponsesDemocratic PartyIndependentRepublican Party
Republican Party00100
Democratic Party10000
Independent01000
Another party000
Polls

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation