Full Survey: Views on GOP candidates, foreign conflicts and more

(NewsNation) — A NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll of registered voters released Monday shows former President Donald Trump remains the frontrunner in the 2024 GOP field and tracks voter sentiments on the U.S. involvement in foreign conflicts, the security of the southern border and the priority issues members of different parties want their leaders to focus on. The poll also reveals Americans from both parties remain concerned about inflation.

The survey of 3,200 registered voters was conducted on Nov. 26 and 27. Margins of error vary per question because the number of people who answered each question is different. (Learn more about why margins of error matter here).

See the full results of the poll below:

Question 1: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling his job as president? (Margin of error: 1.71)

Strongly approve: 15.7%

Somewhat approve: 26.15%

Somewhat disapprove: 18.80%

Strongly disapprove: 39.35%

Responses Democratic Party Independent Republican Party Strongly approve 35.5 7.5 3.2 Somewhat approve 44.6 29.7 6.7 Somewhat disapprove 14.6 27.6 16.5 Strongly disapprove 5.3 35.2 73.6

Question 2: Which of the following do you think is a bigger threat to the United States today? (Margin of error: 1.73)

Russia: 21.8%

China: 42.98%

Iran: 7.75%

North Korea: 9.18%

Afghanistan: 1.1%

Other: 4.77%

Not Sure: 12.41%

Responses Democratic Party Independent Republican Party Russia 32.9 18.6 13.8 China 31.1 39.6 56.3 Iran 5.9 8.8 8.8 North Korea 11 8.9 7.7 Afghanistan 1.2 0.8 1.3 Other 3.6 7.6 3.9 Not Sure 14.3 15.7 8.4

Question 3: And how concerned are you about inflation? (Margin of error: 1.71)

Very concerned: 61.32%

Somewhat concerned: 30.63%

Not too concerned: 6.85%

Not at all concerned: 1.2%

Responses Democratic Party Independent Republican Party Very concerned 51 56.4 74.3 Somewhat concerned 37.7 34.4 21.6 Not too concerned 9.8 7.9 3.4 Not at all concerned 1.5 1.3 0.8

Question 4: Which do you think is a bigger problem facing the United States today: Inflation, unemployment, crime or immigration? (Margin of error: 1.75)

Inflation: 51.74%

Unemployment: 8.16%

Immigration: 21.47%

Crime: 18.63%

Responses Democratic Party Independent Republican Party Inflation 54.2 55.3 47 Unemployment 10.7 10.2 4.4 Immigration 9.9 15.1 36.6 Crime 25.2 19.4 12

Question 5: Among the following current and potential foreign conflicts, which would you say poses the biggest threat to US national security? (Margin of error: 1.58)

The Israel-Hamas war: 28.18%

The Ukraine-Russia war: 21.72%

A possible war between China and Taiwan: 28.36%

Something else: 7.03%

Not sure: 14.71

Responses Democratic Party Independent Republican Party The Israel-Hamas war 29 23.6 30.6 The Ukraine-Russia war 27.2 21.6 16.8 A possible war between China and Taiwan 23.3 29 32.6 Something else 5.2 10.1 6.6 Not sure 15.3 15.7 13.4

Question 5a: And would you support or oppose the commitment of U.S. troops to this conflict? (Margin of error: 1.88)

Strongly support: 19.39%

Somewhat support: 34.38%

Somewhat oppose: 27.33%

Strongly oppose: 18.9%

Responses Democratic Party Independent Republican Party Strongly support 19.8 15.5 21.5 Somewhat support 36.1 33.8 33.2 Somewhat oppose 28.3 29.1 25.3 Strongly oppose 15.8 21.6 20

Question 6: Would you say you approve or disapprove of President Biden’s handling of the war between Israel and Hamas? (Margin of error: 1.64)

Strongly approve: 13.2%

Somewhat approve: 32.69%

Somewhat disapprove: 26.28%

Strongly disapprove: 27.82

Responses Democratic Party Independent Republican Party Strongly approve 27 7.9 4.2 Somewhat approve 45 36.8 18.5 Somewhat disapprove 19.2 30.2 30.1 Strongly disapprove 8.7 25.1 47.3

Question 7: Thinking about other things, which of the following do you worry about the most? (Margin of error: 1.27)

A cyberattack: 4.52%

Climate change: 14.1%

Artificial intelligence: 5.55%

Domestic terrorism: 14.07%

Foreign terrorism: 7.19%

Financial system collapse: 15.66%

Nuclear war: 12.26%

A pandemic: 3.43%

World war: 13.61%

Something else: 4.45%

Not sure: 5.14%

Responses Democratic Party Independent Republican Party A cyberattack 4.2 5 4.5 Climate change 24.2 13.6 5.1 Artificial intelligence 4.6 7 5.5 Domestic terrorism 14.7 11.1 15.6 Foreign terrorism 4.7 5.5 10.6 Financial system collapse 9.9 16.7 20.2 Nuclear war 12.6 11.7 12.3 A pandemic 5.5 2.6 2.1 World war 10.4 15.8 15.1 Something else 4.5 5.1 3.9 Not sure 4.7 5.9 5

Question 8: Which of the following is closest to your view on the Israel-Hamas war? (Margin of error: 1.53)

The U.S. should provide Israel with military aid without conditions and should send troops into the conflict region: 10.07%

The U.S. should provide Israel with military aid without conditions but should NOT send troops into the conflict region: 21.80%

The U.S. should provide Israel with military aid with conditions and should send troops into the conflict region: 8.37%

The U.S. should provide Israel with military aid with conditions but should NOT send troops into the conflict region: 18.93%

The U.S. should lead negotiations to reach a ceasefire in the region and should NOT provide Israel with military aid nor send troops into the conflict region: 26.49%

Not sure: 14.34%

Responses Democratic Party Independent Republican Party The U.S. should provide Israel with military aid without conditions and should send troops into the conflict region 9.3 6.4 13.3 The U.S. should provide Israel with military aid without conditions but should NOT send troops into the conflict region 19.5 19 25.8 The U.S. should provide Israel with military aid with conditions and should send troops into the conflict region 8.6 8.7 8 The U.S. should provide Israel with military aid with conditions but should NOT send troops into the conflict region 20 17.2 19.1 The U.S. should lead negotiations to reach a ceasefire in the region and should NOT provide Israel with military aid nor send troops into the conflict region 28.8 32.2 20.4 Not sure 13.8 16.5 13.3

Question 9: Which of the following is closest to your view on the Ukraine-Russia war? (Margin of error: 1.56)

The U.S. should provide Ukraine with military aid without conditions and should send troops into the conflict region: 7.07%

The U.S. should provide Ukraine with military aid without conditions but should NOT send troops into the conflict region: 22.17%

The U.S. should provide Ukraine with military aid with conditions and should send troops into the conflict region: 7.25%

The U.S. should provide Ukraine with military aid with conditions but should NOT send troops into the conflict region: 23.53%

The U.S. should lead negotiations to reach a ceasefire in the region and should NOT provide Ukraine with military aid nor send troops into the conflict region: 25.77%

Not sure: 14.2%

Responses Democratic Party Independent Republican Party The U.S. should provide Ukraine with military aid without conditions and should send troops into the conflict region 9.6 5.6 5.8 The U.S. should provide Ukraine with military aid without conditions but should NOT send troops into the conflict region 27.9 20.2 18.2 The U.S. should provide Ukraine with military aid with conditions and should send troops into the conflict region 9.5 7 5.4 The U.S. should provide Ukraine with military aid with conditions but should NOT send troops into the conflict region 24.6 21.2 24.2 The U.S. should lead negotiations to reach a ceasefire in the region and should NOT provide Ukraine with military aid nor send troops into the conflict region 15.6 29 32.9 Not sure 12.8 16.9 13.6

Question 10: Which of the following is closest to your view on a possible war between China and Taiwan? (Margin of error: 1.56)

The U.S. should provide Taiwan with military aid without conditions and should send troops into the conflict region: 9.58%

The U.S. should provide Taiwan with military aid without conditions but should NOT send troops into the conflict region: 14.82%

The U.S. should provide Taiwan with military aid with conditions and should send troops into the conflict region: 7.55%

The U.S. should provide Taiwan with military aid with conditions but should NOT send troops into the conflict region: 17.08%

The U.S. should lead negotiations to reach a ceasefire in the region and should NOT provide Taiwan with military aid nor send troops into the conflict region: 27.4%

Other: 23.57%

Responses Democratic Party Independent Republican Party The U.S. should provide Taiwan with military aid without conditions and should send troops into the conflict region 9.1 9 10.4 The U.S. should provide Taiwan with military aid without conditions but should NOT send troops into the conflict region 17.1 13.5 13.7 The U.S. should provide Taiwan with military aid with conditions and should send troops into the conflict region 6.8 8.5 7.6 The U.S. should provide Taiwan with military aid with conditions but should NOT send troops into the conflict region 17.5 16.2 17.3 The U.S. should lead negotiations to reach a ceasefire in the region and should NOT provide Taiwan with military aid nor send troops into the conflict region 25 28.7 28.6 Not sure 24.4 24.1 22.4

Question 11: Among the following, which do you think is the bigger problem facing the U.S. today? (Margin of error: 1.75)

Anti-Semitism: 23.76%

Islamophobia: 5.8%

Anti-Semitism and Islamophobia are equally sized problems in the US: 50.38%

Not sure: 20.06

Responses Democratic Party Independent Republican Party Anti-Semitism 17.2 19.8 32.5 Islamophobia 6.3 6.4 5 Anti-Semitism and Islamophobia are equally sized problems in the U.S. 61.3 51.1 39.8 Not sure 15.3 22.7 22.7

Question 12: Which of the following policy proposals do you think would most help to deter security issues at the US border if it were put in place? (Margin of error: 1.52)

Building a wall along the U.S. southern border: 25.37%

Prioritizing funding for U.S. Customs and Border Protection over other government programs: 15.68%

Providing foreign aid to southern nations: 5.94%

Economic sanctions on nations with less restrictive border policies: 7.41%

Deploying U.S. troops to the southern U.S. border with Mexico: 9.98%

Deploying U.S. troops to Central and South American nations: 1.3%

Expanding green card and visa availability: 14.77%

Something else: 5%

Not sure: 14.55%

Responses Democratic Party Independent Republican Party Building a wall along the U.S. southern border 9.2 17.4 45.7 Prioritizing funding for U.S. Customs and Border Protection over other government programs 16.4 15.9 14.9 Providing foreign aid to southern nations 8.6 6.3 3.2 Economic sanctions on nations with less restrictive border policies 9.2 7.4 5.8 Deploying US troops to the southern U.S. border with Mexico 6.3 9.5 13.7 Deploying US troops to Central and South American nations 1.1 2.4 0.7 Expanding green card and visa availability 25.2 16.2 4.1 Something else 5.2 8 2.7 Not sure 18.7 16.9 9.1

Question 13: And which political party would you say is best suited to handle issues around the regulation of abortion? (Margin of error: 1.69)

The Republican Party: 30.1&

The Democratic Party: 37.06%

Neither the Republican nor Democratic party: 24.82%

Another party: 2.03%

Not sure: 5.99%

Responses Democratic Party Independent Republican Party The Republican party 3.2 11.9 67.5 The Democratic party 80 24.9 6 Neither the Republican nor Democratic Party 12.2 47.9 20.4 Another party 0.8 5.5 0.7 Not sure 3.8 9.8 5.4

Question 14: Which of the following best describes your thoughts about how the Republican Party is handling the issue of abortion? (Margin of error: 1.75)

The Republican party is doing too much to restrict abortion: 52.94%

The Republican party is taking the right approach on abortion: 25.3%

The Republican party is doing too little to restrict abortion: 7.15%

Not sure: 14.61%

Responses Democratic Party Independent Republican Party The Republican party is doing too much to restrict abortion 75.3 56.6 29.8 The Republican party is taking the right approach on abortion 9.3 17.2 45.6 The Republican party is doing too little to restrict abortion 5.8 6.4 8.9 Not sure 9.6 19.8 15.6

Question 15: Would you support or oppose the US government banning the social media app TikTok? (Margin of error: 1.55)

Strongly support: 26.72%

Somewhat support: 24.55%

Somewhat oppose: 15.73%

Strongly oppose: 18.68%

Not sure: 14.33%

Responses Democratic Party Independent Republican Party Strongly support 18.8 22.8 36.7 Somewhat support 22.3 26.6 25.2 Somewhat oppose 20.4 16.1 11.2 Strongly oppose 21.7 21.2 14.2 Not sure 16.9 13.3 12.7

Question 16: As you may have heard, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced budget cuts to city services in response to the rising costs of managing the influx of migrants to the city. Thinking about the immigration crisis in some U.S. cities, would you support or oppose increased federal funding for state and local governments as a way of managing the migrant crisis? (Margin of error: 1.69)

Strongly support: 16.19%

Somewhat support: 36.82%

Somewhat opposed: 23.96%

Strongly oppose: 23.03%

Responses Democratic Party Independent Republican Party Strongly support 23.4 13 11.8 Somewhat support 49.4 36.1 25.7 Somewhat oppose 19.1 28.5 25.3 Strongly oppose 8.1 22.3 37.3

Question 17: Thinking about the results of the 2020 election, which of the following is closest to your view? (Margin of error: 1.73)

I believe Joe Biden won the election legitimately: 57.17%

I do not believe Joe Biden won the election legitimately: 32.23%

Not sure: 10.6%

Responses Democratic Party Independent Republican Party I believe Joe Biden won the election legitimately 92.1 57.9 24.6 I do not believe Joe Biden won the election legitimately 4.7 24.5 62.9 Not sure 3.2 17.7 12.5

Question 18: Do you have a favorable or an unfavorable opinion of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.? (Margin of error: 1.64%)

Strongly Favorable: 10.65%

Somewhat Favorable: 32.72%

Somewhat Unfavorable: 15.29%

Strongly Unfavorable: 14.3%

Not sure: 27.04%

Responses Democratic Party Independent Republican Party Strongly Favorable 11.9 9.3 10.4 Somewhat Favorable 25.1 28.8 42.4 Somewhat Unfavorable 15.6 15.5 14.8 Strongly Unfavorable 24 13.2 6.2 Not sure 23.3 33.3 26.2

Question 19: Thinking about the 2024 general election, if Republicans win control of the U.S. House, U.S. Senate, and presidency, which of the following would you say should be their top priority? (Margin of error: 1.63)

Securing the U.S. border and preventing illegal immigration into the US: 31.6%

Decreasing the corporate tax rate: 4.89%

Pursuing a national abortion ban: 4.88%

Cracking down on crime: 11.84%

Decreasing spending to keep inflation in check: 29.67%

None of the above: 10.28%

Not sure: 6.83%

Responses Democratic Party Independent Republican Party Securing the U.S. border and preventing illegal immigration into the U.St. 16.3 23.1 51.5 Decreasing the corporate tax rate 6.9 4.8 3 Pursuing a national abortion ban 7.7 4.1 2.9 Cracking down on crime 15.6 12.8 7.8 Decreasing spending to keep inflation in check 25.1 35.7 29.8 None of the above 19.6 11.8 0.7 Not sure 8.8 7.6 4.4

Question 20: Does the social media app TikTok pose a security threat to the U.S.? (Margin of error: 1.67)

Yes: 37.68%

No: 29.65%

Not sure: 32.68%

Responses Democratic Party Independent Republican Party Yes 28.9 35.2 47.4 No 36 30.9 22.9 Not sure 35 33.8 29.7

Question 21: Which of the following statements is closest to your views on how to reduce the federal budget deficit? (Margin of error: 1.72)

Raise taxes on the wealthy to pay our bills: 26.73%

Lower taxes on the wealthy to stimulate economic growth: 10.82%

Close tax loopholes for corporations and the wealthy: 40.58%

Cut social spending programs, like Medicare and Social Security: 3.76%

Something else: 9.17%

Not sure: 8.93%

Responses Democratic Party Independent Republican Party Raise taxes on the wealthy to pay our bills 41 23.7 15.7 Lower taxes on the wealthy to stimulate economic growth 7 10 14.9 Close tax loopholes for corporations and the wealthy 40.7 42.8 38.9 Cut social spending programs, like Medicare and Social Security 2.2 3.7 5.2 Something else 2.8 9.7 14.7 Not sure 6.2 10.2 10.6

Question 22: Do you agree or disagree with the following statement: government spending is out of control and Congress must act to bring it down, including shutting down the government? (Margin of error: 1.58)

Strongly agree: 26.34%

Somewhat agree: 28.29%

Somewhat disagree: 18.03%

Strongly disagree: 16.96%

Not sure: 10.38%

Responses Democratic Party Independent Republican Party Strongly agree 14.5 23.7 39.1 Somewhat agree 24.3 29.5 31.1 Somewhat disagree 21.5 18.6 14.5 Strongly disagree 29 14.5 7.7 Not sure 10.8 13.7 7.7

Question 23: Regardless of who you plan to vote for in the general election, which of the following candidates would you say would do the best job handling the U.S. economy? (Margin of error: 1.67).

Former President Donald Trump: 34.91%

Gov. Ron DeSantis: 5.71%

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley: 7.85%

Former Gov. Chris Christie: 7.01%

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy: 5.06%

Gov. Doug Burgum: 1%

Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson: 0.83%

Someone else: 22.14%

Not sure: 15.48%

Responses Democratic Party Independent Republican Party Former President Donald Trump 10.4 25.5 64 Gov. Ron DeSantis 3.5 5.2 8.1 Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley 6.5 10.1 7.5 Former Gov. Chris Christie 9.1 8.8 3.9 Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy 2.5 6.4 6.5 Gov. Doug Burgum 1.5 0.8 0.7 Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson 1.4 0.8 0.3 Someone else 44.2 21.3 2.5 Not sure 20.8 21.1 6.7

Question 24: And among the following candidates, which of the following candidates would you say would do the best job handling the US foreign policy? (Margin of error: 1.64)

Former President Donald Trump: 32.61%

Gov. Ron DeSantis: 5.48%

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley: 15.2%

Former Gov. Chris Christie: 5.21%

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy: 3.94%

Gov. Doug Burgum: 0.96%

Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson: 1.32

Someone else: 20.24%

Not sure: 15.03%

Responses Democratic Party Independent Republican Party Former President Donald Trump 9.4 22.2 61.2 Gov. Ron DeSantis 3.6 4.7 7.7 Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley 15 18.7 13 Former Gov. Chris Christie 6.9 7.2 2.3 Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy 2.3 5 4.7 Gov. Doug Burgum 1.1 1 0.8 Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson 2.2 0.9 0.7 Someone else 41.1 18.4 2.3 Not sure 18.4 21.8 7.2

Question 25: If the primary election for president was held in your state today, which of the following candidates would you vote for? (Margin of error: 1.62)

Former President Donald Trump: 31.24%

Gov. Ron DeSantis: 7.22%

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley: 9.55%

Former Gov. Chris Christie: 6.22%

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy: 5.03%

Gov. Doug Burgum: 1.41%

Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson: 0.87%

I would not vote: 6.79%

Someone else: 20.58%

Not sure: 11.09%

Responses Democratic Party Independent Republican Party Former President Donald Trump 8 20.6 60 Gov. Ron DeSantis 3.5 7 10.8 Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley 6.9 12.2 10.1 Former Gov. Chris Christie 8 8 3.4 Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy 2.5 6.7 6.2 Gov. Doug Burgum 1.5 2.2 0.7 Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson 1.6 0.9 0.2 I would not vote 12.4 8.5 0.5 Someone else 42.8 18 2 Not sure 12.8 15.9 6.2

Question 25a: And if your preferred candidate was not on the ballot in your state, who would be your second choice? (Margin of error: 1.93)

Former President Donald Trump: 24.9%

Gov. Ron DeSantis: 20.98%

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley: 12.93%

Former Gov. Chris Christie: 8.31%

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy: 12.32%

Gov. Doug Burgum: 2.42%

Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson: 2.59%

I would not vote: 3.23%

Someone else: 5.06%

Not sure: 7.27%

Responses Democratic Party Independent Republican Party Former President Donald Trump 16.4 19 11.1 Gov. Ron DeSantis 11.1 12.3 36.2 Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley 16.8 13.4 13.5 Former Gov. Chris Christie 18.6 12.1 3.9 Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy 7.5 16.2 14.9 Gov. Doug Burgum 4.3 3.6 1.7 Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson 5.3 3.3 1.9 I would not vote 7.1 3.8 2.4 Someone else 7.6 8.4 3.8 Not sure 5.3 7.9 10.4

Question 26: Do you think that Former President Trump will have health-related issues prior to the November 2024 general election? (Margin of error: 1.74)

Yes: 24.23%

No: 44.95%

Not sure: 30.82%

Responses Democratic Party Independent Republican Party Yes 38.1 24.5 11.2 No 25 38.8 67.5 Not sure 36.9 36.7 21.2

Question 27: Regardless of how you currently plan to vote, would a conviction in one or more of the criminal cases against Donald Trump impact your vote in the 2024 presidential election? (Margin of error: 1.73)

Yes: 31.8%

No: 58.13%

Not sure: 10.07%

Responses Democratic Party Independent Republican Party Yes 45.9 33.8 17.4 No 47.4 52 72.3 Not sure 6.7 14.2 10.3

Question 28: Would you support or oppose states disqualifying Donald Trump from being on the ballot if he is convicted in one or more of the criminal cases against him? (Margin of error: 1.73)

Strongly support: 42.67%

Somewhat support: 14.01%

Somewhat oppose: 14.1%

Strongly oppose: 29.22%

Responses Democratic Party Independent Republican Party Strongly support 71 43.1 16.3 Somewhat support 14 16.6 12.2 Somewhat oppose 7.9 16.5 18.2 Strongly oppose 7.1 23.8 53.3

Question 29: Overall, would you say that the country is on the right track or on the wrong track? (Margin of error: 1.62)

Right track: 20.55%

Wrong track: 68.68%

Not sure: 10.77%

Responses Democratic Party Independent Republican Party Right track 39.6 14.6 7.1 Wrong track 44.6 72.6 88.2 Not sure 15.8 12.8 4.7

Question 30: Overall, would you say you are better or worse off financially than you were about a year ago? (Margin of error: 1.75)

Better off: 19.4%

Worse off: 50.24%

Neither better nor worse off: 30.36%

Responses Democratic Party Independent Republican Party Better off 28.9 17.7 11.8 Worse off 34.9 49.9 64.7 Neither better nor worse off 36.2 32.4 23.5

Question 31: Thinking about other topics, if the election for the U.S. Congress in your district was held today, which of the following candidates would you most likely vote for? (Margin of error: 1.74)

The Republican candidate: 45.06%

The Democratic candidate: 42.87%

A third-party candidate: 8.14%

Would not vote: 3.92%

Responses Democratic Party Independent Republican Party The Republican candidate 4.1 30.9 92.6 The Democratic candidate 92.4 33.3 4 A third party candidate 1.5 25.1 2.5 Would not vote 1.9 10.8 A third-party candidate

Question 32: What is the highest degree or level of school you have completed? If you’re currently enrolled in school, please indicate the highest degree you have received. (Margin of error: 1.67)

Post-graduate degree: 16.55%

Bachelor’s degree: 29.76%

Some college or associate’s degree: 35.4%

High school diploma or less: 18.29%

Responses Democratic Party Independent Republican Party Post-graduate degree 18.1 16.8 15 Bachelor’s degree 32.9 29.4 27.2 Some college or associate’s degree 32.3 35.9 38 High school diploma or less 16.8 17.9 19.9

Question 33: Which of the following would you say most accurately describes your political ideology? (Margin of error: 1.67).

Very conservative: 15.48%

Somewhat conservative: 22.41%

Moderate: 37.77%

Somewhat liberal: 14.38%

Very liberal: 9.96%

Responses Democratic Party Independent Republican Party Very conservative 5 3.7 33.2 Somewhat conservative 7 16.9 40.4 Moderate 35.4 60.6 24.1 Somewhat liberal 30.4 11.9 1.4 Very liberal 22.2 6.8 0.9

Question 34: Which political party do you most closely identify with? (Margin of error: 1.7)

Republican Party: 38.26%

Democratic Party: 35.19%

Independent: 26.55%