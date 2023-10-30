Israel-Hamas war, Biden’s performance, more: full poll results

FILE – President Joe Biden talks to reporters aboard Air Force One during a refueling stop in at Ramstein Air Base in Germany Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, as he travels back from Israel to Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

(NewsNation) — A NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll of registered voters finds support for Israel’s war against Hamas but also for sending aid to displaced and endangered Palestinians.

Americans’ views on President Joe Biden’s performance, crime, inflation and immigration are divided.

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted on Oct. 23 and 24. Margins of error vary per question because the number of people who answered each question is different. (Learn more about why margins of error matter here).

See the full results of the poll below:

Question 1: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling his job as president? (Margin of Error: 3.084%)

Strongly approve: 18.96%

Somewhat approve: 25.26%

Somewhat disapprove: 14.63%

Strongly disapprove: 41.15%

Question 2: Which of the following do you think is a bigger threat to the United States today? (Margin of Error: 3.055%)

Russia: 23.56%

China: 38.87%

Iran: 10.15%

North Korea: 7.72%

Afghanistan: 1.51%

Other: 5.31%

Not Sure: 12.88%

Question 3: And how concerned are you about inflation? (Margin of Error: 3.038%)

Very concerned: 62.27%

Somewhat concerned: 30.41%

Not too concerned: 5.77%

Not at all concerned: 1.54%

Question 4: Which do you think is a bigger problem facing the United States today: Inflation, unemployment, crime or immigration? (Margin of Error: 3.122%)

Inflation: 54.38%

Unemployment: 7.07%

Immigration: 23.23%

Crime: 15.32%

Question 5: How closely would you say you’ve been following news about the war between Israel and Hamas? (Margin of Error: 3.115%)

Very closely: 33.88%

Somewhat closely: 44.59%

Not very closely: 17.03%

Not closely at all: 4.50%

Question 6: Thinking about recent events, would you say your sympathies lie more with the Israelis, or more with the Palestinians? (Margin of Error: 3.132%)

With the Israelis: 48.59%

With the Palestinians: 9.95%

About equal between Israelis and Palestinians: 26.39%

Not sure: 15.06%

Question 7: Would you say you approve or disapprove of President Biden’s handling of the war between Israel and Hamas? (Margin of Error: 2.965%)

Strongly approve: 18.15%

Somewhat approve: 33.82%

Somewhat disapprove: 20.66%

Strongly disapprove: 27.38%

Question 8: Do you approve or disapprove of the U.S. sending weapons and military supplies to Israel following the terrorist attack by Hamas? (Margin of Error: 3.015%)

Strongly approve: 33.50%

Somewhat approve: 36.40%

Somewhat disapprove: 16.02%

Strongly disapprove: 14.09%

Question 9: Do you approve or disapprove of the U.S. sending medical supplies and other aid to Palestinians living in Gaza? (Margin of Error: 3.027%)

Strongly approve: 35.80%

Somewhat approve: 37.06%

Somewhat disapprove: 16.48%

Strongly disapprove: 10.66%

Question 10: How important would you say the protection of Israel is as a matter of U.S. foreign policy? (Margin of Error: 3.027%)

Very important: 43.92%

Somewhat important: 38.82%

Not very important: 11.56%

Not important at all: 5.70%

Question 11: Do you agree or disagree with the following statement: the U.S. news media is fairly and accurately covering the Israel-Hamas war. (Margin of Error: 2.899%)

Strongly agree: 16.42%

Somewhat agree: 31.01%

Somewhat disagree: 18.21%

Strongly disagree: 16.66%

Not sure: 17.69%

Question 12: How worried are you about misinformation interfering with your ability to receive reliable information about the Israel-Hamas war? (Margin of Error: 3.046%)

Very worried: 23.86%

Somewhat worried: 38.27%

Not too worried: 23.78%

Not worried at all: 6.89%

Not sure: 7.20%

Question 13: Would you say the U.S. is too supportive or not supportive enough of Israel? (Margin of Error: 3.133%)

Too supportive of Israel: 20.03%

About right: 51.14%

Not supportive enough of Israel: 15.91%

Not sure: 12.93%

Question 14: Should companies and organizations fire people who voice their support for the attack by Hamas against Israel? (Margin of Error: 3.127%)

Yes: 27.43%

No: 46.79%

Not sure: 25.77%

Question 15: Who would you say is most responsible for the current violence in the Middle East? (Margin of Error: 3.095%)

The Israeli government: 8.62%

Hamas: 42.20%

The Palestinian Authority: 3.88%

The United States: 4.70%

The Palestinian people: 1.34%

The Israeli people: 1.07%

Iran: 12.69%

Something else: 3.54%

Not sure: 21.98%

Question 16: How concerned are you that the conflict between Israel and Hamas may lead to terrorist attacks in the U.S.? (Margin of Error: 3.086%)

Very concerned: 36.02%

Somewhat concerned: 41.33%

Not too concerned: 18.92%

Not at all concerned: 3.73%

Question 17: Overall, would you say that the country is on the right track or on the wrong track? (Margin of Error: 3.03%)

Right track: 23.37%

Wrong track: 62.77%

Not sure: 13.86%

Question 18: Overall, would you say you are better or worse off financially than you were about a year ago? (Margin of Error: 3.111%)

Better off: 22.16%

Worse off: 44.02%

Neither better nor worse off: 33.83%

Question 19: Thinking about other topics, if the election for the U.S. Congress in your district was held today, which of the following candidates would you most likely vote for? (Margin of Error: 3.115%)

The Republican candidate: 44.59

The Democratic candidate: 42.54

A third-party candidate: 8.15

Would not vote: 4.72

Question 20: What is the highest degree or level of school you have completed? If you’re currently enrolled in school, please indicate the highest degree you have received. (Margin of Error: 2.981%)

Post-graduate degree: 18.33%

Bachelor’s degree: 34.59%

Some college or associate’s degree: 27.93%

High school diploma or less: 19.15%

Question 21: Which of the following would you say most accurately describes your political ideology? (Margin of Error: 2.993%)

Very Conservative: 15.70%

Somewhat conservative: 25.39%

Moderate: 35.21%

Somewhat liberal: 13.42%

Very liberal: 10.28%

Question 22: Which political party do you most closely identify with? (Margin of Error: 3.046%)