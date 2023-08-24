Most Americans think first children profit off their parent’s name

  • 85% of Americans think presidential children profit off their parent's name
  • 72% said Hunter Biden profited off his father's name
  • 40% of Americans were unsure if the Hunter Biden investigation was fair

FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday, Aug. 11, he has appointed a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe, deepening the investigation of the president's son ahead of the 2024 election. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

(NewsNation) — The majority of Americans say they believe the children of U.S. presidents profit off their parent’s name, according to new polling.

Polling from The Economist/YouGov found that when it comes to Hunter Biden, who is currently facing charges for failing to pay taxes as well as multiple congressional investigations, 72% of people believe he profited off his father’s name.

Republicans were more likely to say Hunter Biden profited off his father’s name, with 92% of them saying he had, while 53% of Democrats said the same. Republicans were also more likely to say they had heard a lot about the case in the news than Democrats.

As for the Justice Department investigation into Hunter Biden, 40% of Americans weren’t sure if the investigation was fair or not. Fifty percent of Democrats said it was fair while only 32% of Republicans said the same.

But the idea that first kids profit off their presidential parent wasn’t limited to Hunter Biden. A large majority of people, 85%, said adult children of presidents always or sometimes take advantage of their parent’s name. Nearly the same number, 84%, also said children of presidents get away with things others don’t because of their family connections.

