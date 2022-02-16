(NewsNation Now) — Roughly 60% of voters think the country is not headed on the right track, according to a new NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll released Wednesday.

Over the weekend, more than 1,000 registered voters were asked about their views on immigration, border security and policies and whether they thought “things in this country are headed in the right direction.”

The poll revealed that a majority of voters feel the country is moving in the wrong direction, a trend that is mirrored in an ongoing Morning Consult poll that asks people a similar question. In that case, 67% of people polled by the company say the country is on the wrong track.

More starkly, a recent NBC News poll found that 72% of U.S. adults say the nation is heading in the wrong direction.

The disquiet sentiment, for the most part, spans age, race and gender.

Of the 1,032 people who responded to this question from NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ, respondents were almost unanimous across various age groups:

Young adults ages 18 to 34 had a disproportionately unfavorable response, with 63% of respondents saying they felt the country was on the wrong track.

Registered voters ages 35 to 55 had only a slightly more favorable outlook with roughly 40% saying they thought the country was moving in the right direction.

Roughly 60% of the responses skewed pessimistic from the age group 55+

When responses were broken down by race, roughly 64% of white, 54% of Asian and 50% of Hispanic registered voters responded that the country was on the wrong track.

By contrast, the responses from African-American voters skewed slightly more optimistically, with roughly 51% of respondents feeling that the country is headed in the right direction.

Men and women were also aligned on feeling the country was on the wrong track.

The question posed in the NewsNation poll is free from context and responses may or may not be directly related to today’s divided political climate.

However, President Joe Biden’s approval rating is at a record low as he continues to struggle to win support from the American people.

An ongoing FiveThirtyEight poll shows 53% registered their dissatisfaction of Biden’s job performance and only 42% expressed approval. These results closely mirror the NewsNation poll responses’ overall 60-40 split, showing an overall dissatisfaction with, generally speaking, where the country is right now.

The NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll was performed using the Samplify online voter panel. The margins of error based on this question are reported as ±3.0%