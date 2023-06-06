Shown is a class room at Penn Wood High School in Lansdowne, Pa., Wednesday, May 3, 2023. As schools across the country struggle to find teachers to hire, more governors are pushing for pay increases and bonuses for the beleaguered profession. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

(NewsNation) — A NewsNation and Decision Desk HQ poll of registered voters found that a majority of Americans in both parties think the country is on the wrong track.

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted May 25 and 26 via an online panel. Margins of error vary per question because the number of people who answered each question is different (learn more about why margins of error matter here).

See the full results of the poll below:

Question 1: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling his job as president? (Margin of Error: 3.0%)

Strongly approve: 17.90%

Somewhat approve: 28.86%

Somewhat disapprove: 16.58%

Strongly disapprove: 36.66%

Question 2: Which of the following do you think is a bigger threat to the United States today? (Margin of Error: 3.1%)

Russia: 26.08%

China: 47.42%

Iran: 1.87%

North Korea: 8.65%

Afghanistan: 0.76%

Other: 5.27%

Not sure: 9.95%

Question 3: And how concerned are you about inflation? (Margin of Error: 3.0%)

Very concerned: 60.11%

Somewhat concerned: 32.99%

Not too concerned: 5.82%

Not at all concerned: 1.08%

Question 4: Which do you think is a bigger problem facing the United States today: Inflation, unemployment, crime or immigration? (Margin of Error: 3.1%)

Inflation: 55.00%

Unemployment: 8.23%

Immigration: 18.07%

Crime: 18.70%

Question 5: Which of the following would you say should be a higher priority for members of Congress? (Margin of Error: 2.7%)

Be willing to compromise and work in a bipartisan way to pass legislation: 75.39%

Standing with their party and not comprising on legislation or issues: 14.47%

Not sure: 10.15%

Question 6: Thinking of the next two years, how confident are you that Democrats and Republicans in Congress will be able to work together in a bipartisan way to pass legislation? (Margin of Error: 3.1%)

Very confident: 8.83%

Somewhat confident: 17.04%

Not too confident: 43,72%

Not confident at all: 30.41%

Question 7: Who among the following would you most prefer as the running mate for former President Trump in the 2024 presidential election? (Margin of Error: 3.0%)

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: 5.81%

New York Rep. Elise Stefanik: 4.85%

Former Arizona Gov. candidate Kari Lake: 5.11%

Former Vice President Mike Pence: 15.26%

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott: 13.08%

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem: 3.03%

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds: 1.47%

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley: 11.58%

Former Michigan Gov. candidate Tudor Dixon: 1.64%

Someone else: 38.17%

Question 8: Thinking about the 2024 presidential election, who among the following would you most want to run for president that isn’t currently running? (Margin of Error: 2.9%)

Former First Lady Michelle Obama: 16.86%

California Gov. Gavin Newsom: 6.76%

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg: 7.88%

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu: 3.45%

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin: 4.64%

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: 4.79%

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton: 4.91%

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: 4.40%

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott: 6.15%

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: 3.39%

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley: 2.77%

Someone else: 33.99%

Question 9: If President Biden and former President Trump are renominated by their parties for President of the United States, how likely would you be to consider voting for a 3rd party candidate in the 2024 presidential election? (Margin of Error: 2.8%)

Very likely: 23.38%

Somewhat likely: 25.67%

Not very likely: 20.89%

Not likely at all: 30.06%

Question 10: And if you had to vote for a 3rd party candidate in 2024, who among the following would you be most likely to vote for? (Margin of Error: 3.1%)

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders: 20.60%

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin: 7.20%

Arizona Sen Kyrsten Sinema: 4.92%

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan: 5.27%

Former presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen: 3.58%

Former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney: 10.25%

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang: 5.28%

Someone else: 42.89%

Question 11: How does Vice President Harris being President Biden’s running mate influence your decision to vote for Biden in 2024?? (Margin of Error: 3.0%)

It makes me more likely to vote for Biden: 18.22%

It makes me less likely to vote for Biden: 11.62%

It makes me neither more or less likely to vote for Biden: 26.84%

I’m not planning on voting for Biden: 37.91%

Not sure: 5.41%

Question 12: Of the following issues related to public schools, which of the following would you say you are most concerned about? (Margin of Error: 2.4%)

Recovering from learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic: 18.77%

Accurately teaching the history of race in the US: 15.50%

Limiting discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity: 17.55%

Giving parents a bigger say in school decisions: 17.25%

Finding qualified teachers Improving and maintaining school buildings and playgrounds: 4.16%

Responsibly managing school budgets: 9.16%

Question 13: Who should have the ultimate authority to decide what gets taught in public schools? (Margin of Error: 2.7%)

Teachers: 13.77%

Parents: 25.14%

The state board of education: 25.55%

The federal government: 7.03%

The local school board: 10.68%

The state governor: 2.09%

The state legislature: 2.17%

Something else: 2.70%

Not sure: 10.87%

Question 14: What kind of agenda would you be more concerned about influencing the education system in your community? (Margin of Error: 3.0%)

A liberal agenda: 34.24%

A conservative agenda: 39.77%

Something else: 12.39%

Not sure: 13.60%

Question 16: Overall, would you say that the country is on the right track or on the wrong track? (Margin of Error: 2.8%)

Right track: 18.14%

Wrong track: 70.74%

Not sure: 11.13%

Question 17: Overall, would you say you are better or worse off financially than you were about a year ago? (Margin of Error: 3.1%)

Better off: 22.76%

Worse off: 44.61%

Neither better nor worse off: 32.63%

Question 18: Thinking about other topics, if the election for the U.S. Congress in your district was held today, which of the following candidates would you most likely vote for? (Margin of Error: 3.1%)

The Republican candidate: 42.81%

The Democratic candidate: 42.30%

A third party candidate: 9.27%

Would not vote: 5.62%

Question 19: What is the highest degree or level of school you have completed? If you’re currently enrolled in school, please indicate the highest degree you have received. (Margin of Error: 2.9%)

Post-graduate degree: 18.50%

Bachelor’s degree: 31.81%

Some college or associate’s degree: 33.08%

High school diploma or less: 16.60%

Question 20: Which of the following would you say most accurately describes your political ideology? (Margin of Error: 2.9%)

Very Conservative: 16.73%

Somewhat conservative: 23.39%

Moderate: 34.02%

Somewhat liberal: 15.81%

Very liberal: 10.05%

Question 21: Which political party do you most closely identify with? (Margin of Error: 3.0%)