Full report: NewsNation poll on GOP primary race, economy

FILE – Republican presidential candidates, from left, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum stand on stage and listen to a prayer before a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by FOX News Channel, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

(NewsNation) — A NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll of registered voters finds dim views of both President Joe Biden and the major GOP contenders. Americans are also pessimistic about the economy.

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted on Sept. 19 and 20. Margins of error vary per question because the number of people who answered each question is different. (Learn more about why margins of error matter here).

See the full results of the poll below:

Question 1: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling his job as president? (Margin of Error: 3.1%)

Strongly approve: 16.84%

Somewhat approve: 26.44%

Somewhat disapprove: 16.05%

Strongly disapprove: 40.67%

Question 2: Which of the following do you think is a bigger threat to the United States today? (Margin of Error: 3.1%)

Russia: 24.98%

China: 49.60%

Iran: 1.43%

North Korea: 7.68%

Afghanistan: 0.61%

Other: 4.31%

Not Sure: 11.39%

Question 3: And how concerned are you about inflation? (Margin of Error: 3.1%)

Very concerned: 61.11%

Somewhat concerned: 32.45%

Not too concerned: 5.58%

Not at all concerned: 0.86%

Question 4: Which do you think is a bigger problem facing the United States today: Inflation, unemployment, crime, or immigration? (Margin of Error: 3.1%)

Inflation: 52.85%

Unemployment: 7.70%

Immigration: 20.59%

Crime: 18.86%

Question 5: Would you say you have a more favorable or unfavorable opinion of Donald Trump? (Margin of Error: 3.1%)

Very favorable: 21.71%

Somewhat favorable: 18.36%

Somewhat unfavorable: 12.65%

Very unfavorable: 43.76%

Not sure: 3.52%

Question 6: Would you say you have a more favorable or unfavorable opinion of Ron DeSantis? (Margin of Error: 3.0%)

Very favorable: 11.21%

Somewhat favorable: 24.27%

Somewhat unfavorable: 15.50%

Very unfavorable: 33.76%

Not sure: 15.25%

Question 7: Would you say you have a more favorable or unfavorable opinion of Vivek Ramaswamy? (Margin of Error: 2.8%)

Very favorable: 13.05%

Somewhat favorable: 21.40%

Somewhat unfavorable: 15.22%

Very unfavorable: 22.03%

Not sure: 28.29%

Question 8: Would you say you have a more favorable or unfavorable opinion of Mike Pence? (Margin of Error: 2.9%)

Very favorable: 7.38%

Somewhat favorable: 22.18%

Somewhat unfavorable: 27.94%

Very unfavorable: 32.82%

Not sure: 9.69%

Question 9: Would you say you have a more favorable or unfavorable opinion of Chris Christie? (Margin of Error: 2.9%)

Very favorable: 4.71%

Somewhat favorable: 17.29%

Somewhat unfavorable: 26.66%

Very unfavorable: 30.18%

Not sure: 21.16%

Question 10: Would you say you have a more favorable or unfavorable opinion of Nikki Haley? (Margin of Error: 2.8%)

Very favorable: 8.99%

Somewhat favorable: 22.41%

Somewhat unfavorable: 19.21%

Very unfavorable: 20.27%

Not sure: 29.12%

Question 11: Would you say you have a more favorable or unfavorable opinion of Tim Scott? (Margin of Error: 3.0%)

Very favorable: 9.28%

Somewhat favorable: 19.06%

Somewhat unfavorable: 16.48%

Very unfavorable: 17.28%

Not sure: 37.91%

Question 12: Would you say you have a more favorable or unfavorable opinion of Asa Hutchinson? (Margin of Error: 3.1%)

Very favorable: 3.76%

Somewhat favorable: 11.09%

Somewhat unfavorable: 16.73%

Very unfavorable: 17.94%

Not sure: 50.48%

Question 13: Regardless of who you may currently plan to vote for, who among the following would you say is the strongest Republican candidate against Joe Biden in the 2024 Presidential general election? (Margin of Error: 3.1%)

Former President Donald Trump: 44.20%

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: 11.96%

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy: 6.21%

Former Vice President Mike Pence: 7.90%

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie: 6.48%

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley: 6.73%

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott: 2.40%

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson: 0.95%

Someone else: 13.17%

Question 14: If Joe Biden is the Democratic nominee in 2024, would his age impact your decision about who to vote for? (Margin of Error 3.1%)

Would strongly impact: 40.17%

Would somewhat impact: 18.84%

Would slightly impact: 13.20%

Would not impact at all: 27.79%

Question 15: How concerned would you be about Joe Biden’s cognitive health affecting his ability to serve another term as President effectively? (Margin of Error: 3.1%)

Very concerned: 52.21%

Somewhat concerned: 22.10%

Not too concerned: 12.51%

Not at all concerned: 13.19%

Question 16: How concerned would you be about Donald Trump’s cognitive health affecting his ability to serve another term as President effectively? (Margin of Error: 3.0%)

Very concerned: 38.22%

Somewhat concerned: 20.76%

Not too concerned: 18.12%

Not at all concerned: 22.91%

Question 17: Thinking about elected officials, should there be a maximum age limit for those serving in the US Congress? (Margin of Error: 2.9%)

Yes, there should be a maximum age limit: 70.68%

No, there should not be a maximum age limit: 18.13%

Not sure: 11.19%

Question 18: As you may have heard, the United Auto Workers (UAW) union went on strike against US auto manufacturers General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. Which party would you say best represents the interests of the UAW union? (Margin of Error: 3.0%)

The Democratic Party: 38.54%

The Republican Party: 13.98%

Neither the Democratic nor the Republican Party: 26.37%

Another party: 1.04%

Not sure: 20.07%

Question 19: And which party would you say best represents the interests of the auto manufacturers? (Margin of Error: 3.0%)

The Democratic Party: 21.55%

The Republican Party: 33.53%

Neither the Democratic nor the Republican Party: 23.45%

Another party: 1.63%

Not sure: 19.84%

Question 20: Does the UAW strike against the auto manufacturers General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis make you more or less likely to buy a vehicle made in the US? (Margin of Error: 3.0%)

Much more likely: 8.43%

Somewhat more likely: 9.14%

Neither more nor less likely: 66.64%

Somewhat less likely: 6.81%

Much less likely: 8.96%

Question 21: Of the following, which issue would you say is the most important to consider when deciding who to vote for in the 2024 general election? (Margin of Error: 3.1%)

The economy: 46.51%

Health care: 6.09%

Education: 2.37%

Crime: 6.41%

Abortion: 7.17%

Climate change: 8.15%

Racial inequality: 2.66%

Immigration: 13.17%

Something else: 3.89%

Not sure: 3.59%

Question 22: Overall, would you say that the country is on the right track or on the wrong track? (Margin of Error: 3.0%)

Right track: 23.08%

Wrong track: 66.88%

Not sure: 10.04%

Question 23: Overall, would you say you are better or worse off financially than you were about a year ago? (Margin of Error: 3.1%)

Better off: 20.11%

Worse off: 46.29%

Neither better nor worse off: 33.60%

Question 24: Thinking about other topics, if the election for the U.S. Congress in your district was held today, which of the following candidates would you most likely vote for? (Margin of Error: 3.1%)

The Republican candidate: 45.79%

The Democratic candidate: 41.30%

A third party candidate: 8.04%

Would not vote: 4.87%

Question 26: Which of the following would you say most accurately describes your political ideology? (Margin of Error: 3.0%)

Very Conservative: 16.28%

Somewhat conservative: 21.55%

Moderate: 37.90%

Somewhat liberal: 14.73%

Very liberal: 9.54%

Question 27: Which political party do you most closely identify with? (Margin of Error: 3.0%)