Poll: Which party has unions’ best interests in mind?

Members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union hold a practice picket in front of Stellantis headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, on September 20, 2023. The picket comes as Chrysler’s parent company, Stellantis, is reportedly planning to sell the center as part of a union deal. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher / AFP) (Photo by MATTHEW HATCHER/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — American voters believe the Democratic Party best represents the United Auto Workers’ (UAW) interests, while Republicans align more with auto manufacturers, according to results from a new NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll.

The UAW has been on strike for about two weeks, demanding better pay and benefits, and several politicians have used the work stoppage to appeal to union voters. According to results from NewsNation/Decision Desk’s latest poll, about 39% of voters believe the Democratic Party best represents the autoworkers’ interests, compared to 14% who said the same about the Republican Party.

Alternatively, about 34% said Republicans do a better job representing the interests of auto manufacturers compared to 22% for Democrats.

Opinions were split among parties, however. A plurality of Republicans (32%) said their party better supported UAW interests.

It’s a political tug-of-war playing out as candidates ramp up their presidential campaigns.

Former President Donald Trump traveled to Michigan Wednesday in an effort to attract blue-collar workers during the strike. His trip, however, sparked criticism from UAW President Shawn Fain, who said Trump represents the “billionaire class.”

“I see no point in meeting with him, because I don’t think the man has any bit of care about what our workers stand for, what the working class stands for,” Fain said during an interview with CNN.

President Joe Biden also recently visited to speak with UAW members, joining them on the picket line Tuesday.

“The fact of the matter is that you guys, the UAW, you saved the automobile industry back in 2008 … you made a lot of sacrifices,” the Associated Press quoted Biden saying. “You gave up a lot. And the companies were in trouble. Now they’re doing incredibly well, and guess what? You should be doing incredibly well.”

Union workers may only represent one segment of voters, but their ballots could make a difference, Decision Desk HQ adviser Scott Tranter said.

“States like Wisconsin won or lost by 20,000 votes … It’s a segment of voters, especially in some swing states like Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania that they should go after,” Tranter said.

The UAW has had a limited direct impact on purchasing decisions, according to the poll. About 67% of voters remain neutral. Meanwhile, about 18% said they’re more likely to buy a U.S.-made vehicle due to the strike, compared to 16% who said they’re less likely.

NewsNation digital reporter Zaid Jilani contributed to this report.