This is an aerial view of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

(NewsNation) — NewsNation released a new poll Wednesday with Decision Desk HQ asking registered voters their views on federal student loan forgiveness, the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate and the biggest concerns facing the country.

NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ polled 1,028 registered voters Aug. 22 and 23, using an online voter panel. Margins of error vary per question because the number of people who answered each question is different (learn more about why margins of error matter here).

See the full results of the poll below.

Question 1: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling his job as president? (Margin of error: 3.0%)

Strongly approve: 19.03%

Somewhat approve: 23.93%

Somewhat disapprove: 17.76%

Strongly disapprove: 39.28%

Question 2: Thinking about issues facing the country today, how concerned are you about the COVID-19 pandemic? (Margin of error: 2.9%)

Very concerned: 24.11%

Somewhat concerned: 35.44%

Not too concerned: 23.21%

Not at all concerned: 17.25%

Question 3: Which of the following do you think is a bigger threat to the United States today? (Margin of error: 2.9%)

Russia: 34.36%

China: 37.58%

Iran: 2.60%

North Korea: 6.75%

Afghanistan: 1.84%

Other: 3.58%

Not sure: 13.27%

Question 4: And how concerned are you about inflation? (Margin of error: 3.0%)

Very concerned: 63.99%

Somewhat concerned: 30.16%

Not too concerned: 4.53%

Not at all concerned: 1.31%

Question 5: Which do you think is a bigger problem facing the United States today: inflation, unemployment, crime or COVID-19? (Margin of error: 2.9%)

Inflation: 65.21%

Unemployment: 4.89%

COVID-19: 11.65%

Crime: 18.24%

Question 6: In general, how much do you trust the FBI? (Margin of error: 3.0%)

A great deal: 23.46%

A fair amount: 38.31%

Not very much: 24.75%

None at all: 13.48%

Question 7: How much trust do you have in the Department of Justice? (Margin of error: 3.0%)

A great deal: 19.94%

A fair amount: 37.20%

Not very much: 28.17%

None at all: 14.68%

Question 8: And how much trust do you have in the U.S. Department of Defense? (Margin of error: 3.1%)

A great deal: 24.98%

A fair amount: 45.66%

Not very much: 22.03%

None at all: 7.33%

Question 9: How much have you heard, if anything, of a recent raid by the FBI in relation to a probe of Trump’s handling of classified documents? (Margin of error: 3.1%)

A lot: 52.24%

A little: 37.85%

Nothing at all: 9.90%

Question 9a: And based on what you’ve heard, would you say that you approve or disapprove of the FBI’s raid? (Margin of error: 3.1%)

Strongly approve: 37.88%

Somewhat approve: 23.27%

Somewhat disapprove: 16.05%

Strongly disapprove: 22.80%

Question 10: Do you approve or disapprove of the Department of Justice’s investigation into former President Trump for possibly violating laws related to the security of government documents? (Margin of error: 3.0%)

Strongly approve: 38.61%

Somewhat approve: 22.50%

Somewhat disapprove: 17.22%

Strongly disapprove: 21.67%

Question 11: Thinking of these and other events, would you say you are more or less likely to vote for Donald Trump if he were to run for president in 2024? (Margin of error: 3.0%)

More likely: 31.70%

Less likely: 39.49%

Neither more or less likely: 24.37%

Not sure: 4.44%

Question 12: Do you personally believe the issue of student loan debt in the United States is… (Margin of error: 3.0%)

A major problem: 41.95%

A minor problem: 39.71%

Not a problem at all: 18.35%

Question 13: Would you support greater investment of public funds in higher education institutions? (Margin of error: 3.0%)

Strongly support: 29.04%

Somewhat support: 39.22%

Somewhat oppose: 17.36%

Strongly oppose: 14.37%

Question 14: How important would you say a college degree is in finding success in the workforce? (Margin of error: 3.0%)

Very important: 30.06%

Somewhat important: 43.67%

Not too important: 20.62%

Not at all important: 5.66%

Question 15: How important have the costs of attending college been in either you or your family’s education planning? (Margin of error: 2.9%)

Very important: 33.98%

Somewhat important: 33.24%

Somewhat unimportant: 16.64%

Not important at all: 16.14%

Question 15a: And has the cost of attending college made you or your family rethink attending college? (Margin of error: 3.8%)

Yes: 47.47%

No: 41.60%

Not sure: 10.92%

Question 16: Who would you say is most responsible for the rise in the cost of attending colleges? (Margin of error: 3.0%)

The federal government: 18.38%

State governments: 7.33%

Banks and financial institutions: 10.20%

The job market: 5.33%

Colleges and universities: 52.40%

Other: 6.35%

Question 17: Would you say you support a proposal that forgave $100,000 of federal loan debt per borrower? (Margin of error: 3.0%)

Strongly support: 38.11%

Somewhat support: 26.02%

Somewhat oppose: 12.98%

Strongly oppose: 22.89%

Question 18: Would you say you are better or worse off financially than you were about a year ago? (Margin of error: 3.0%)

Better off: 20.48%

Worse off: 43.51%

Neither better or worse off: 36.01%

Question 19: Thinking about other topics, if the election for the U.S. Congress in your district was held today, which of the following candidates would you most likely vote for? (Margin of error: 3.1%)

The Republican candidate: 44.98%

The Democratic candidate: 42.18%

A third party candidate: 6.10%

Would not vote: 6.75%

Question 20: What is the highest degree or level of school you have completed? If you’re currently enrolled in school, please indicate the highest degree you have received. (Margin of error: 2.8%)

Post-graduate degree: 15.91%

Bachelor’s degree: 25.66%

Some college or associate’s degree: 28.71%

High school diploma or less: 29.72%

Question 21: Which political party do you most closely identify with? (Margin of error: 3.0%)